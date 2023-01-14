ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Giants reject notion they're playing with house money: 'I expect us to win'

By Steve Serby
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The playoffs ended the last time for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field.

Six long seasons later, these Giants envision a different ending when their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings ends at around 7:30 Sunday night.

Dexter Lawrence was asked if he visualizes a celebration in the visiting locker room on Sunday night: “I do see a celebration.”

The Giants have believed long before anyone on the outside thought they had any right to, and there isn’t a single one of them who will come charging out of the tunnel at U.S. Bank Stadium believing the misguided narrative that they are playing with house money.

This isn’t any time for the New York Football Giants to stop dreaming. This is the time to dream the biggest dreams that four Giants Super Bowl championship teams have dreamed.

House money? Not on Wellington Mara’s heavenly watch.

Burn the house down.

No excuses.

No regrets.

“They wouldn’t care if they were playing the greatest team in the NFL this week,” Giants legend Phil Simms told The Post. “They would only be thinking one thing: We can beat ’em. And you don’t think about, ‘Oh, this is just great, we’re in.’ No. That’s universal. No matter who you’re playing or what the circumstances are, you think you’re gonna find a way to get it done and win the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBn00_0kF6VX0500
Phil Simms sees similarities in the current Giants team and his Super Bowl-winning tea, in 1985-86.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Simms quarterbacked a 9-7 Giants team in 1984 that backed into the playoffs following a 3-12-1 campaign in Bill Parcells’ first season as head coach. Two years later, Simms had his 22 of 25 Pasadena clinic, and the Giants were Super Bowl XXI champions. These Brian Daboll Giants remind Simms of his ’84 Giants.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KSaD_0kF6VX0500 Brian Daboll saw it all before overcoming long odds to win Giants job

“Yeah, it does a little,” Simms said. “It really does. We had some upsets in some big moments. We were building, looks like the Giants are building. When you get to the playoffs, it’s really the first step into building towards one thing where we’re a big-time team where you gotta worry about us going to the Super Bowl. The Giants have definitely made that first step, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Why not them?

“We’re as capable as any team,” Julian Love said. “Our goal wasn’t to make the playoffs, our goal was to win the whole thing, that’s why we play the game.”

Simms (22 of 31 for 179 yards) beat the Eric Dickerson Rams, 16-13, in Anaheim, Calif., in his first playoff start in his sixth season.

“I can remember walking off the field just hugging other players and stuff and just going, ‘Oh my God, we won a playoff game,’ ” Simms said. “We had a good time that night, that’s for sure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TObLw_0kF6VX0500
Julian Love is confident in the Giants’ ability to pull a playoff upset.
Getty Images

If there is a celebration on the field that spills into the visiting locker room, Daniel Jones will be in the middle of it.

“The way he handled it all this year was tremendous,” Simms said, “and he never showed any signs of being rattled at any time during the year, and I watched every game. So I think he’ll be up to the task, and he’ll hold his end of the bargain up against Minnesota.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL5wV_0kF6VX0500 Good for John Mara, Steve Tisch after years of undeserved Giants criticism

Here’s what impressed ’ole No. 11 about No. 8: “His running, of course — I’m jealous of that,” Simms said. “He was tough as hell. He hung in the pocket, took hits. He made a lot of contested, tight throws, which was really impressive. His accuracy was off-the-charts good. I just saw him put his imprint on the team with his play and with his determination, and I’m really happy for him.”

And happy for the smart, tough and depenDaboll Giants.

“He knows how to get on the player but not offend him, which is a great skill by any coach,” Simms said. “I think everybody saw that he was a great game-management guy. His intuition, by and large, worked in his favor most of the time during the year.”

Every Giant in Jones’ huddle has faith that he could convert the kind of fourth-and-17 fourth-quarter crunch-time pass that Simms completed to Bobby Johnson in Week 12 in ’86 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis.

“We just called a really simple play that spread the field, and it gave me three distinct reads,” Simms recalled.

Under duress, with no one open, Simms noticed Johnson hanging on the sideline for a 22-yard gain to set up Raul Allegre’s game-winning 33-yard field goal.

“Of course the play helps me say this,” Simms said, “but it’s my favorite game of my career just because it was so hard. Minnesota’s fan base was unbelievable, and [the Vikings] hit me a lot. Sometimes when you play those games like that, those are the ones you like the most because there was nothing easy, and we found a way to win.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19o2rF_0kF6VX0500 Rookie Daniel Bellinger not taking first Giants playoff run for granted

You play to win these games, and shame on anyone who is happy to be here in this NFC wild-card game. Archie Manning played 13 NFL seasons and never played in the postseason. Dan Marino lost a Super Bowl to Joe Montana in his second season and never returned. It has taken Leonard Williams eight seasons to reach the playoffs. Five seasons for Saquon Barkley. Four seasons for Jones and Lawrence and Love and Darius Slayton.

You don’t play with house money when there is a fifth Lombardi Trophy in the distance, no matter how far away it may seem.

“What house money do you have when you’re in the playoffs?” Lawrence asks. “You lose you’re out; you win, you keep going. I don’t think that’s house money.”

You burn the house down if the football gods let you into the opponent’s house.

“It’s only house money if you don’t expect anything out of yourself,” Slayton told The Post. “I expect us to win. I expect us to go out there and play well. I expect us to be a competitive team in these playoffs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328OgE_0kF6VX0500
Dexter Lawrence doesn’t believe the Giants are playing with house money in the playoffs.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zdv8_0kF6VX0500
Darius Slayton will be making his playoff debut.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Sterling Shepard lost the 2016 wild-card game at Lambeau Field as a rookie and never dreamed he wouldn’t experience the postseason again until Sunday, when he will be on the sidelines thanks to the ACL tear he suffered in October.

“It was a tough pill to swallow for sure,” Shepard said. “You work so hard to get to that position, and then you just don’t execute. You’ve played enough ball at that time that you know that you have to execute and you know how to do it, and you don’t go out and do it, it’s frustrating, and something that I feel like at a young age I took for granted. I really didn’t know how special it was to be there. And obviously six years later I realize how special it is, and that’s just kind of the message that I’m trying to relay to the younger guys.”

Landon Collins recalls how he felt walking off the field that day at the end of his second season.

“The next time I’d be back, it’s gonna be different,” he said.

After three years with Washington, he’s back. Back with the Giants and back in the playoffs.

“If you keep believing,” Lawrence said, “great things’ll happen.”

Burn the house down, and go celebrate your first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands.

 https://nypost.com/

