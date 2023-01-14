ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s Housing Works sells weed while helping clients quit smoking tobacco

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNxv4_0kF6VVEd00

Legal pot peddler Housing Works boasts that it “loves” drug users — but puts its foot down when it comes to addicts puffing tobacco, a review of city documents shows.

The organization, which assists New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS — and pushes controversial “harm reduction” for junkies — has received $80 million in taxpayer funding since 2018 to run housing programs and provide services that include substance abuse treatment.

But the group, which has signs in its thrift shops saying it loves “people who use drugs” is required under its city agreements to help its clients quit cigarettes.

The group’s city contracts to run a 12-unit supportive housing program in Bedford-Stuyvesant and a two-unit building in Harlem say Housing Works must help tenants “in accessing and navigating services to address use of nicotine products.”

“Staff will conduct smoking cessation assessments on an annual basis, incorporate smoking cessation goals into service plans, and make referrals for the appropriate service needs for the tenant,” according to a copies of the contracts reviewed by The Post.

Meanwhile, offshoot Housing Works Cannabis Co., became the first state licensed shop to sell recreational weed when it opened in Greenwich Village on Dec. 29. The storefront sells edible gummies as well as “flower” and pre-rolled joints with names such as “La Bomba” and “Wedding Cake” for easy smoking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SAvJ_0kF6VVEd00
Buyers line up to buy at Housing Works Cannabis Co.
Helayne Seidman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4Ibo_0kF6VVEd00
Products for sale at the Housing Works Cannabis Co.
Corbis via Getty Images

This is even as the marijuana sold today is considered stronger than in years past. A recent study found a 1,808% increase in cannabis-related emergency room visits by California seniors.

“It seems like that they’re trying to pass the dutchie in both directions,” said City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island).

Housing Works is one of three nonprofits that won state cannabis licenses and also offers drug treatment or requires sobriety for its clients, a move one lawmaker called “mind blowing.”

At the Bed-Stuy site, Housing Works is also required by the city to provide substance abuse services by employing a counselor to use a “harm reduction” approach to treatment. That controversial approach, which includes safe drug injections, has led critics to say it does little to reduce drug addiction .

The city also requires Housing Works to offer support groups for residents at the housing site to aid in their recovery, with Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous given as examples. Both groups focus on abstinence.

Housing Works, in addressing the irony of a drug treatment provider selling pot, has said “we respect the rights of people who use drugs.”

The city’s contracts with Housing Works have ballooned since the pandemic started, according to data obtained from the city comptroller’s office.

The organization took in $37.3 million during the 2022 fiscal year, up from $2.3 million in 2019. It has received $20.5 million in the current fiscal year.

In total, Housing Works has received $79.9 million since July 1, 2018, with most of it — $56.6 million — for pandemic-related work including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, records show

Housing Works did not return a request for comment.

Comments / 74

William Shakespeare
4d ago

Ironic, is it not? It, in fact, is ironic that any government that limits smoking because of its dangers is making marijuana legal for recreational use. They are so desperate for tax dollars that they forget that smoking marijuana is as bad for the lungs - if not worse - than tobacco, and it has psychotopic side effects. The only good thing is that we are not forced to buy or smoke it.

Reply(6)
43
Eliz Van
3d ago

Look...... Smoke, is smoke, is smoke. Burning organic matter changes chemically as it becomes EXTRA carbons and tars in the form of smoke. That means ANY burning organic matter i.e. wood, leaves, of any kind!! Even breathing in incense directly!! SO DON'T DO IT...period. Smoke does NOT belong in the lungs...period. It would be like a smoke stack going up into the clear blue sky. It's pollution! Your lungs are the sky, the cigarette (pot included here!! ) ..is the smokestack! you are polluting your body...and your body has to be a good place to live!! The Government that legalized yet one MORE form of poison for our bodies and minds to be recreational; meaning to abuse if it is indeed a "med" for some, IS SO CORRUPT. They would do anything for a buck. They are hippocritical and evil to say that: NY quits, then allow one more "smoke stack" to the body to be marketed. Don't buy any of it NYS!

Reply(8)
21
cheekycheeky
3d ago

u legalize weed then wonder why ppl are having mental issues and crime is up ever since or why you can't walk through the streets without getting second hand weed smoke high

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc

An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit

 A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’

The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fed-up NYC restaurants say no to Gen Z menu hack culture: ‘Not in our DNA’

They’re hacked off. Big Apple restaurateurs are sick of entitled social media influencers and their lemming-like followers wreaking havoc on fragile bottom lines with ridiculous off-menu requests. Some cheered last week when an Atlanta-area Waffle House fought back against the phenomenon where users compete to create the most outrageous off-menu items imaginable. “I can’t go out of my way to do any crazy requests, especially when it doesn’t even make sense. This is not in our DNA,” Carnegie Diner owner Stathis Antonakopoulos complained to The Post. “Nobody will eat 10 pancakes and 10 pieces of fried chicken one on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Shake Shack, Chipotle to open first locations in Bed-Stuy

There goes the flavorhood.  Two upscale fast food chains will soon have a presence in central Brooklyn.  The bell tolls for thee, current rent deals in Bedford-Stuyvesant: Locations for both Shake Shack and Chipotle are set to open within the neighborhood’s boundaries.  According to Eater, the international burrito bowl chain has set up shop at 1190 Fulton St., its opening day set for Jan. 31, according to Google Maps. The ground-floor commercial space’s windows have been freshly adorned with Chipotle’s signage, according to the website, and Shake Shack — which also has space in the same building — isn’t far behind, as the...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New demands for MTA reform after Post reveals $400M LIRR waste: ‘No blank check’

Activists are demanding that Albany lawmakers include major reforms to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in any rescue package for the financially struggling agency after a New York Post investigation revealed nearly $400 million wasted annually by its commuter railroads. The series revealed how mismanagement and costly labor deals — predominantly at the Long Island Rail Road — result in the nation’s highest fares, limit service and consume funding that could otherwise support subway and bus service. “It just can’t be a taxpayer bailout of a system that we know can provide quality service at a lower cost,” said Andrew...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Interborough Express Will Drastically Reduce Commute Times and Connect Queens to Brooklyn Using Light Rail, Governor Says

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the Interborough Express project will move forward using light rail following a Planning and Environmental Linkages study. The transformative transit project, announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State last week, will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, significantly reducing travel times within and between the two boroughs along a 14-mile corridor.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations

NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
invisiblepeople.tv

NYC to Pay Homeless Man $135k Settlement After Cop’s Subway Assault

Victim Was Punched, Pepper Sprayed, and Dragged Off a Near-Empty Train by Police Officers. On the night of May 25, 2020, Joseph T. left a crowded shelter and boarded a 6 train with a few tote bags. Since the train was all but empty, taking up an extra seat or two didn’t seem to make much difference. Until NYC police inserted themselves into the situation, escalating it from completely benign to dangerously violent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
ourtownny.com

Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building

In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

George Santos’ mom was in Brazil, not New York on 9/11: report

Rep. George Santos’ late mother was nowhere near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, immigration records show, despite his claims that the terror attack caused her death. Fatima A.C.H. Devolder was in her native Brazil for the entirety of 2001 — meaning she could not have been working in Lower Manhattan on 9/11, according to the records obtained by The Forward. The US Citizen and Immigration Services recorded Devolder as coming to the US in 1985 — three years before she gave birth to the future congressman — on a Seasonal Agricultural Workers visa. Devolder — who had a ninth-grade education...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy