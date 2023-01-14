NYC’s Housing Works sells weed while helping clients quit smoking tobacco

Legal pot peddler Housing Works boasts that it “loves” drug users — but puts its foot down when it comes to addicts puffing tobacco, a review of city documents shows.

The organization, which assists New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS — and pushes controversial “harm reduction” for junkies — has received $80 million in taxpayer funding since 2018 to run housing programs and provide services that include substance abuse treatment.

But the group, which has signs in its thrift shops saying it loves “people who use drugs” is required under its city agreements to help its clients quit cigarettes.

The group’s city contracts to run a 12-unit supportive housing program in Bedford-Stuyvesant and a two-unit building in Harlem say Housing Works must help tenants “in accessing and navigating services to address use of nicotine products.”

“Staff will conduct smoking cessation assessments on an annual basis, incorporate smoking cessation goals into service plans, and make referrals for the appropriate service needs for the tenant,” according to a copies of the contracts reviewed by The Post.

Meanwhile, offshoot Housing Works Cannabis Co., became the first state licensed shop to sell recreational weed when it opened in Greenwich Village on Dec. 29. The storefront sells edible gummies as well as “flower” and pre-rolled joints with names such as “La Bomba” and “Wedding Cake” for easy smoking.

Buyers line up to buy at Housing Works Cannabis Co. Helayne Seidman

Products for sale at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. Corbis via Getty Images

This is even as the marijuana sold today is considered stronger than in years past. A recent study found a 1,808% increase in cannabis-related emergency room visits by California seniors.

“It seems like that they’re trying to pass the dutchie in both directions,” said City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island).

Housing Works is one of three nonprofits that won state cannabis licenses and also offers drug treatment or requires sobriety for its clients, a move one lawmaker called “mind blowing.”

At the Bed-Stuy site, Housing Works is also required by the city to provide substance abuse services by employing a counselor to use a “harm reduction” approach to treatment. That controversial approach, which includes safe drug injections, has led critics to say it does little to reduce drug addiction .

The city also requires Housing Works to offer support groups for residents at the housing site to aid in their recovery, with Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous given as examples. Both groups focus on abstinence.

Housing Works, in addressing the irony of a drug treatment provider selling pot, has said “we respect the rights of people who use drugs.”

The city’s contracts with Housing Works have ballooned since the pandemic started, according to data obtained from the city comptroller’s office.

The organization took in $37.3 million during the 2022 fiscal year, up from $2.3 million in 2019. It has received $20.5 million in the current fiscal year.

In total, Housing Works has received $79.9 million since July 1, 2018, with most of it — $56.6 million — for pandemic-related work including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, records show

Housing Works did not return a request for comment.