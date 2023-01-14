Read full article on original website
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Clifton Park cafe, under new ownership, adds bookstore
MochaLisa's Caffé, located in Clifton Park Center, has undergone some changes over the past few months. The café came under new ownership in November, later moved to a new space not that far away from the old location, and added a bookstore.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold at truck stop in Albany
According to The New York Lottery, a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing in Albany. The ticket worth, $35,841.50 was purchased at Plaza 23 Truck Stop on Chruch Street in Albany.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month
A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
Amsterdam’s WinterFest returning for its second year
The City of Amsterdam will be holding its second annual WinterFest on Saturday, February 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Alpin Haus and takes place at the Alpin Haus Ice Skating Rink in Veterans Park.
New bubble tea, ramen shop opens in Latham
Tai Chi Bubble Tea officially opened its doors at 800 Loudon Road in Latham at the very end of December. The new shop serves bubble tea, ramen, sushi burritos and poke bowls.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Mechanicville Stewart’s
A lucky Stewart's Shops customer purchased a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $34,245. The winning ticket was from the January 16 evening TAKE 5 drawing.
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
Big $45K Take 5 Winner! Ticket Sold in Saratoga County!
The Capital Region wasn't lucky in the whopping $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there was another big winner in the Take 5 drawing on Friday, January 13th. The winning Take 5 numbers for Friday, January 13th evening drawing were 3, 5, 7, 19, and 27. Someone matched all five numbers and since they were the only winning ticket sold, they win $45,713!
UAlbany graduate program prepares students for jobs in a changing climate
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The need for weather scientists and climate experts is growing just as our climate is evolving. In an effort to save our planet, renewable energy projects are popping up. One new University at Albany program is helping prepare students for the changing climate. Most atmospheric...
Another Stewart’s in Saratoga County Has Big $34K Take 5 Winner!
There have been three Take 5 winners in the Capital Region in the last month. Two of them have come from a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County in the last week. This latest winner bought their ticket at a Stewart's Shop that is worth over thirty-four thousand dollars. How Much...
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Hartford declares state of emergency
Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Participants announced for the Schenectady Soup Stroll
The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.
New technology aims at increasing safety, transparency for Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A new policing software is hoping to make the streets of Schenectady a little safer. Patrol Finder is a new technology that was officially unveiled at Proctors Theatre on Tuesday. it was created by the Schenectady company "Transfinder." Creators say design of the software will...
4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention
As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
