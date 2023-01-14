ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Big $45K Take 5 Winner! Ticket Sold in Saratoga County!

The Capital Region wasn't lucky in the whopping $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there was another big winner in the Take 5 drawing on Friday, January 13th. The winning Take 5 numbers for Friday, January 13th evening drawing were 3, 5, 7, 19, and 27. Someone matched all five numbers and since they were the only winning ticket sold, they win $45,713!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

UAlbany graduate program prepares students for jobs in a changing climate

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The need for weather scientists and climate experts is growing just as our climate is evolving. In an effort to save our planet, renewable energy projects are popping up. One new University at Albany program is helping prepare students for the changing climate. Most atmospheric...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
Q 105.7

4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention

As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
TROY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy