Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
WRGB
UAlbany graduate program prepares students for jobs in a changing climate
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The need for weather scientists and climate experts is growing just as our climate is evolving. In an effort to save our planet, renewable energy projects are popping up. One new University at Albany program is helping prepare students for the changing climate. Most atmospheric...
WRGB
New technology aims at increasing safety, transparency for Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A new policing software is hoping to make the streets of Schenectady a little safer. Patrol Finder is a new technology that was officially unveiled at Proctors Theatre on Tuesday. it was created by the Schenectady company "Transfinder." Creators say design of the software will...
WRGB
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk, including Schodack location
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal safety investigators found that Amazon put workers at three warehouses at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and transport heavy packages at unsafe speeds for long hours. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday at...
WRGB
Chinese citizen charged with bringing $100,000 worth of stolen items to Colonie
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany is charging Wu Fang Zhang with transporting stolen property across state lines. They say Zhang is a Chinese citizen who lives in the Town of Colonie. According to the criminal complaint, Zhang took items from home improvement stores in New...
WRGB
2022 - Global Heat and U.S. Billion Dollar Disasters
According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, 2022 was the 18th hottest year on record for the United States with a mean temperature of 53.4 degrees F which is 1.4 degrees F above the 20th century average. (Records date back 128 years.) Of the top 10 hottest years in the U.S., seven of them have occurred since 2000 with the top six hottest years all occurring since 2012. Summer 2022 ranked the 3rd hottest on record for the country coming in 2.5 degrees above the 20th century average with the Northeast leading the way nationally for summer heat.
WRGB
Hundreds rally in support of Clean Slate Act
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds rally at the Capitol to push for the immediate passage of the Clean Slate Act Tuesday. This is an issue that we've covered before; under the legislation, New Yorkers would be eligible to have their records automatically sealed 3 years from sentencing for misdemeanors and 7 years from sentencing for felonies, not including time incarcerated.
WRGB
Shot-Spotter technology helps Pittsfield respond to potential shootings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is looking into how effective technology can be when it comes to fighting crime. We take a look at Pittsfield, where Shot-Spotter activations tell police where they should respond for a potential shooting. Technology has impacted many ways of life, and for the...
WRGB
Troy man accused of menacing Uber driver with weapon at Colonie hotel
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man is in custody, accused of threatening an Uber driver with a weapon on Sunday. At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Colonie officers responded to the Tru by Hilton hotel onAlbany-Shaker Road, for a report of a person with a weapon. The incident was...
WRGB
Rensselaer women waited 50 hours to be seen in ER; died one month later
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man is telling CBS6 that back in October his mother waited over 50 hours in the ER waiting room before being seen. But, this is not unique to Albany Med and it’s impacting more than just patients. Davey Routte says he brought his...
WRGB
Patient waits over 40 hours for a bed during ER visit
A Saratoga family is looking for answers, after they say their elderly father has been lying in a bed in the emergency room hallway at Albany Medical Center for well over 24 hours so far. The family says their dad was taken to Albany Med by ambulance at around 6:30...
WRGB
TSA finding more guns in carry-on luggage
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Airport security officers are catching more guns. TSA says officers stopped 23 handguns at upstate airports last year, up from 19 in 2021. Seven of them were at Albany International. For the whole US, TSA discovered more than 6,500 guns in carry-ons in 2022...
WRGB
Rensselaer County high school teacher accused of indecent communication with minor
NASSAU, NY — State Police say they have arrested a Nassau man, accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor. Investigators say 43-year-old Peter J. Bertram was arrested, charged with endangering the welfare of a child. State Police say they were contacted by a concerned citizen. An investigation later...
WRGB
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
WRGB
Poor People's Campaign spotlights crises, injustices on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Poor People's Campaign held its annual State of the State event in the capital Monday afternoon discussing what it describes as interlocking crises and injustices. The mass meeting held at the Greater John’s COGIC church was one of three mass...
WRGB
Albany man convicted on weapons charge after accused of threatening victim with gun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been convicted on a weapons charge after he was arrested, found in possession of a loaded illegal handgun. 30-year-old Ahquis Tarver was found guilty on January 18th, of criminal possession of a handgun. On Thursday, May 26, 2022 around 6:45 p.m.,...
WRGB
Author Michael Eric Dyson reflects on legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Renowned author Michael Eric Dyson, speaking Tuesday night about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at Union College in Schenectady. Dyson is well known for his writings on African American culture and politics. He's authored 21 books and also serves as a professor for Vanderbilt University, teaching multiple subjects- including African American and diaspora studies. Dyson speaking on the legacy of Dr. King- saying America has not lived up to King's dream of a “beloved community.”
WRGB
Police to reveal new details in 28 year old cold case on death of elderly woman
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — Twenty Eight years ago, the body of an elderly woman was found dead in her East Greenbush apartment. Troopers say Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found on August 19, 1994. Authorities believe Filkins was killed two days earlier during a robbery. Autopsy results show that Filkins died from several blows to the back of her head.
WRGB
Driver arrested, accused of being under the influence with children in the vehicle
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a Cohoes man, accused of being under the influence of drugs while driving with children in a vehicle. Police say on January 9th, just before 11:30 PM, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Second Avenue.
WRGB
Man on parole leads Troy Police on pursuit in box truck, later arrested after crash
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested a suspect on charges following a pursuit in the city of Troy. Police say officers responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery at a home in Lansingburgh at around 7:00 PM on January 17th. It was there, according...
WRGB
Two arrested, each facing 91 counts of burglary in storage unit break-ins
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a break in at a Duanesburg storage unit facility. According to investigators, back on November 1st, at around 2:00 PM, Troopers responded after reports of a break in at Superior Storage in Duanesburg. Investigators...
Comments / 0