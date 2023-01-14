According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, 2022 was the 18th hottest year on record for the United States with a mean temperature of 53.4 degrees F which is 1.4 degrees F above the 20th century average. (Records date back 128 years.) Of the top 10 hottest years in the U.S., seven of them have occurred since 2000 with the top six hottest years all occurring since 2012. Summer 2022 ranked the 3rd hottest on record for the country coming in 2.5 degrees above the 20th century average with the Northeast leading the way nationally for summer heat.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO