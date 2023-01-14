ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

UAlbany graduate program prepares students for jobs in a changing climate

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The need for weather scientists and climate experts is growing just as our climate is evolving. In an effort to save our planet, renewable energy projects are popping up. One new University at Albany program is helping prepare students for the changing climate. Most atmospheric...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

2022 - Global Heat and U.S. Billion Dollar Disasters

According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, 2022 was the 18th hottest year on record for the United States with a mean temperature of 53.4 degrees F which is 1.4 degrees F above the 20th century average. (Records date back 128 years.) Of the top 10 hottest years in the U.S., seven of them have occurred since 2000 with the top six hottest years all occurring since 2012. Summer 2022 ranked the 3rd hottest on record for the country coming in 2.5 degrees above the 20th century average with the Northeast leading the way nationally for summer heat.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Hundreds rally in support of Clean Slate Act

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds rally at the Capitol to push for the immediate passage of the Clean Slate Act Tuesday. This is an issue that we've covered before; under the legislation, New Yorkers would be eligible to have their records automatically sealed 3 years from sentencing for misdemeanors and 7 years from sentencing for felonies, not including time incarcerated.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Patient waits over 40 hours for a bed during ER visit

A Saratoga family is looking for answers, after they say their elderly father has been lying in a bed in the emergency room hallway at Albany Medical Center for well over 24 hours so far. The family says their dad was taken to Albany Med by ambulance at around 6:30...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

TSA finding more guns in carry-on luggage

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Airport security officers are catching more guns. TSA says officers stopped 23 handguns at upstate airports last year, up from 19 in 2021. Seven of them were at Albany International. For the whole US, TSA discovered more than 6,500 guns in carry-ons in 2022...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Author Michael Eric Dyson reflects on legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Renowned author Michael Eric Dyson, speaking Tuesday night about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at Union College in Schenectady. Dyson is well known for his writings on African American culture and politics. He's authored 21 books and also serves as a professor for Vanderbilt University, teaching multiple subjects- including African American and diaspora studies. Dyson speaking on the legacy of Dr. King- saying America has not lived up to King's dream of a “beloved community.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Police to reveal new details in 28 year old cold case on death of elderly woman

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — Twenty Eight years ago, the body of an elderly woman was found dead in her East Greenbush apartment. Troopers say Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found on August 19, 1994. Authorities believe Filkins was killed two days earlier during a robbery. Autopsy results show that Filkins died from several blows to the back of her head.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY

