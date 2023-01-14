Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals
Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
A recent slap fight showed the ugly brutality of the sport, leaving one participant's face disfigured, and yet, somehow, he still won
Dana White's new combat sports venture, Power Slap, is in the news, yet a new video shows the inherent dangers in this activity.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
Report: Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Is A Done Deal For February 25, Twitter Reacts
The long-awaited matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is apparently a done deal for this upcoming February. Over the past few years, Paul, the young YouTube star, has established himself as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. He has amassed an undefeated 6-0 record as a professional with most of his victories coming over fellow YouTubers and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the fist time since 2020 at UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Bones” trains with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Phoenix to prepare for his heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones will try to add another championship to his resume.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Francis Ngannou Responds to Dana White, Says the Only Thing He’s Scared of Is ‘Being Trapped’
Francis Ngannou finds Dana White’s insinuation that he’s afraid to fight Jon Jones completely ridiculous. The former UFC heavyweight champion walked away from the promotion after nearly two years of negotiations failed to give ‘The Predator’ the one thing he wanted above all else; freedom. The news was broken by the UFC president himself on Saturday night stating that Ngannou was leaving to fight “lesser competition,” suggesting that the Cameroonian-born fighter was afraid to compete with some of the biggest names in the promotion, specifically Jon Jones.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘up at nine – on the edge of ten,’ in knockout dispute
Heavyweight Harold Sconiers is credited as being the first man to knock Deontay Wilder down. However, some in the arena say he knocked Wilder out. A dispute over a ‘long count’ and Wilder being ‘saved by the bell’ has raged for some time due to eye-witness accounts from ringside.
MMAmania.com
Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’
Long-time fans of the sport will remember mixed martial arts (MMA) referee, Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now, you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC President, Dana White, very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in UFC again.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"
UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
sportszion.com
“I’m a little bit feel bad” Khabib’s cousin Umar Nurmagomedov apologizes for striking his unconscious opponent at UFC Vegas 67
At the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Raoni Barcelos with ease, but despite his overwhelming joy, he couldn’t help but feel a little bad for the way he destroyed his opponent. Umar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, competed against the Brazilian...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Jon Jones wanted Stipe Miocic fight more than Francis Ngannou: ‘I was really bummed it didn’t happen’
Jon Jones is about to end a three-year layoff in a new division. Feb. 2020 marked Jones’ last appearance in the octagon when he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes via a unanimous decision. The win tied Demetrious Johnson’s record for most UFC title defenses at 11 and was enough for “Bones” to decide he’d done all he possibly could at 205 pounds.
ng-sportingnews.com
Watch the Undisputed boxing game trailer: Boxers, career mode, announcers & everything else we learned
Boxing fans will have a chance to play matchmaker, with the best facing the best, thanks to the first boxing video game since 2011. The trailer for Undisputed, the revolutionary game, was recently released. Some of boxings top stars were showcased, including legends from the past. While a teaser, the trailer was a fine palate cleanser for fans of the sport.
Gordon Ryan Inks Multi-Fight 7-Figure Grappling Deal With FloSports
Gordon Ryan has signed a huge multi-fight deal with FloSports. “King” will be competing at FloGrappling’s upcoming “Who’s Number One” (WNO) tournament series. Great things continue to rain down on Gordon Ryan as he opened up the new year by signing a multi-fight contract with FloSports. The grappling icon also revealed that his new contract is unbelievably massive.
