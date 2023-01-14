Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxillinois.com
Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
foxillinois.com
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
foxillinois.com
Adam Wainwright hosts charity event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A World Series champion took a break from the diamond to host a benefit concert in Springfield. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright hosted the concert and autograph signing with Big League Impact, an organization that he founded. Wainwright says the goal is to help people and...
foxillinois.com
Decatur trying to slow down growth of video gambling
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur is looking to slow down the growth of video gambling. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders agreed to create a six-month moratorium on issuing any new video gaming licenses. City staff has requested this pause as they continue to...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
foxillinois.com
SPD announced new co-responder deflection initiative
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department announced a new co-responder deflection initiative on Wednesday. The Project is designed to help law enforcement partner with social workers and the local community to help those who are at risk of an overdose or mental health crisis. This initiative will...
foxillinois.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of Earl Moore Jr. has retained attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard. The Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright, says Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield, died in the care of two EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested and...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about suspect who broke windows on two cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about a burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and theft. The Springfield Police Department the damage happened at Goodwill located at 2531 N Dirksen in Springfield, IL says around 4 a.m....
foxillinois.com
18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
foxillinois.com
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
foxillinois.com
Illinois Attorney General responds to sheriffs who won't enforce the gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — After Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law last week, local sheriffs and counties have said they won’t be enforcing it. Now, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if they won’t do their jobs, other people will. The new law...
