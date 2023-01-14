ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’

A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Is New York One of the Worst States to Drive In?

When you think of driving in New York, you may think of traffic, ongoing construction, and long commutes. But just how bad it it overall when compared to other states? After all, there are a lot of roads across New York. A new study has helped shed some light on just how bad (or maybe not so bad) driving conditions are in New York state.
COLORADO STATE
How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable

If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years

If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
NEW YORK STATE
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State

It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
WATERBURY, CT
New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say

A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
ROCHESTER, NY
