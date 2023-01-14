Read full article on original website
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
KSBW.com
Caltrans announces the re-opening of a stretch of Highway 152
GILROY, Calif. — Caltrans announced on Tuesday that Highway 152 is now open west of the Santa Cruz/Santa Clara County line. Crews said that they re-opened a 4.6-mile stretch west of the county line that closed on Monday. The closure followed a rockslide that blocked the roadway east of...
pajaronian.com
Pajaro residents still evacuated
PAJARO—On the same day that the City of Watsonville lifted its evacuation warnings and orders, residents of the town of Pajaro are questioning why the orders keeping them out of their homes still stand. The Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River was still closed as of Monday afternoon.
benitolink.com
Hollister woman dies in two-vehicle collision
California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.
pajaronian.com
All evacuation warnings lifted for Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police Department lifted all evacuation warnings in the City of Watsonville on Monday. Access into Pajaro from Watsonville is still closed off by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and will remain closed until Monterey County officials lift the road closures. Santa Cruz County officials have confirmed that...
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
pajaronian.com
City urges residents to keep sandbags for future storms
WATSONVILLE—The City of Watsonville’s Public Works Department is urging residents to keep any sandbags they received during the recent series of storms through the rest of winter. “We are recommending that people keep them, just in case,” said Marco Diaz, an administrative assistant for the Public Works department....
KSBW.com
Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
sanbenito.com
Hollister woman dies in Jan. 14 traffic collision
One person was killed Saturday morning after two vehicles collided in the Hollister-Gilroy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to the crash shortly after 7am Jan. 14 on eastbound State Route 156 just west of Monterey Street near San Juan Bautista. The driver of a 2019...
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
KSBW.com
Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
abc10.com
Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
indybay.org
Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has received repeated reports of discriminatory behavior by the management of the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton. They include denying promised (once-a-week) shower facilities, turning those sheltered under an outdoor awning into the rain, calling sheriffs to harass otherwise peaceful homeless people, and similar actions treating the poor outside like criminals.
KSBW.com
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
