Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO