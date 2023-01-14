ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

WNAW 94.7

Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
Q 105.7

4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention

As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
TROY, NY
WNAW 94.7

Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater

For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater

An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)

One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Q 105.7

Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
