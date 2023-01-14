Read full article on original website
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month
In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month
A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention
As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
New bubble tea, ramen shop opens in Latham
Tai Chi Bubble Tea officially opened its doors at 800 Loudon Road in Latham at the very end of December. The new shop serves bubble tea, ramen, sushi burritos and poke bowls.
Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater
For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.
Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)
One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
iBerkshires.com
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
Stewart’s seeks suggestions for new ice cream flavor name
Stewart's Shops is asking their customers for suggestions to name a new ice cream flavor they plan on releasing.
Paintings stolen from gallery at Pittsfield bar
Pittsfield police are investigating after two paintings were stolen from a gallery at a bar.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
