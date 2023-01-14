Read full article on original website
Broncos find their way after new coach learning curve
The WMU basketball team is going through a learning curve in its first year with Dwayne Stephens. Lately, though, the Broncos have been at their best.
Here's where you can celebrate National Popcorn Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday is National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, movie theaters across the country are offering deals on the favorite movie snack, including some in West Michigan. At Celebration Cinema, you can get a small popcorn for $1, and a refillable popcorn bucket for $20. The refills...
Find inspiration for your next project at Remodeling and New Homes Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Remodeling and New Homes Show runs January 20-22 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Whether you’re building new, remodeling or simply re-decorating, there’s something for everyone. Senior Show Manager Carolyn Alt is planning for more than 200 local exhibitors, everything from home...
Make annual checkup and health screenings a priority this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is the time of year when people make resolutions to eat better, exercise more and take steps to lead a healthier life. Scheduling an annual checkup and health screenings can go a long way toward helping individuals make the right lifestyle decisions. Dr. Harland...
Teacher of the Week surprise makes teacher's whole year
13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by Zeeland for our next Teacher of the Week. Ashley Dostal is an educator who’s been serving West Michigan students for the last 10 years.
East Grand Rapids Public Schools receives $1 million gift to improve mental health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Student mental health has become a national crisis. A new federal study found 45 percent of high school students feel persistently sad or hopeless, to the point where they are unable to engage in regular activities. East Grand Rapids Public Schools wants to change that....
