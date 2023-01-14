ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WZZM 13

Here's where you can celebrate National Popcorn Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday is National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, movie theaters across the country are offering deals on the favorite movie snack, including some in West Michigan. At Celebration Cinema, you can get a small popcorn for $1, and a refillable popcorn bucket for $20. The refills...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Find inspiration for your next project at Remodeling and New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Remodeling and New Homes Show runs January 20-22 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Whether you’re building new, remodeling or simply re-decorating, there’s something for everyone. Senior Show Manager Carolyn Alt is planning for more than 200 local exhibitors, everything from home...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Make annual checkup and health screenings a priority this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is the time of year when people make resolutions to eat better, exercise more and take steps to lead a healthier life. Scheduling an annual checkup and health screenings can go a long way toward helping individuals make the right lifestyle decisions. Dr. Harland...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

