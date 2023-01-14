ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Terrified Man Gets Home, Finds Kid in Trunk After Buffalo Bills Game

A couple of friends found a kid in their trunk after their hour-long trip home from the Bills game to Amherst. Well, you can't make this stuff up. A couple of friends were at the Buffalo Bills game yesterday. The Bills win. They leave and drive from Orchard Park all the way home to Amherst. It takes them about an hour.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
NEWS10 ABC

26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design

After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin's injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”

The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
BUFFALO, NY
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow In Forecast For Bills Bengals Game In Buffalo

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will need to bring their snowsuits to Highmark Stadium on Sunday as snow is in the forecast for the game. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday at 3 pm and looking ahead to the forecast, it looks like snow will be falling around Orchard Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Buffalo man saved by stranger during blizzard loses all his fingers to frostbite

A mentally disabled Buffalo man who made national headlines when a kindhearted stranger saved him during the city’s deadly Christmas Eve blizzard has lost all of his fingers to frostbite. Joey White, 64, underwent several surgeries to treat his severe fourth-degree frostbite, but doctors couldn’t save his fingers, kin said. “He was so frozen,” Sha’Kyra Aughtry, the good Samaritan who found White on her doorstep and brought him inside, told CBS News last week. “He had ice, literally ice balls around his hand,” she said. Surgeons were eventually forced to remove nearly all of Joey’s fingers, including his knuckles. He has one...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Gronk’s New Favorite Team? Patriots Ex Joins ‘Bills Mafia’

For the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side. "OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Insane Angle Of Josh Allen’s Throw To Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills didn't quite look like themselves yesterday outside of a few plays. But when you see these plays from a different angle you literally get a new perspective. The Bills were throwing bombs yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. If you were watching, it was what made fans cringe...
WIVB

Labatt hosts scavenger hunt for fans to win Bills tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labatt is encouraging Bills fans to keep an eye out around the City of Buffalo and its northtown and southtown suburbs, as well as at Highmark Stadium, for four 10-foot-tall inflatable Bills beer cans. The scavenger hunt is part of the company’s “Labatt on the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return

The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

