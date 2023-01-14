Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Related
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Bad News for the Bengals This Weekend Against the Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will finally meet one another in a game this season, as they square off at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati on January 2nd was cancelled, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event,...
wearebuffalo.net
Terrified Man Gets Home, Finds Kid in Trunk After Buffalo Bills Game
A couple of friends found a kid in their trunk after their hour-long trip home from the Bills game to Amherst. Well, you can't make this stuff up. A couple of friends were at the Buffalo Bills game yesterday. The Bills win. They leave and drive from Orchard Park all the way home to Amherst. It takes them about an hour.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design
After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin's injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
nfltraderumors.co
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves
The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
Orchard Park Police called to search for missing person after Sunday's Bills playoff game
Orchard Park Police was called into action Sunday night following the Buffalo Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium, trying to locate a person that reportedly went missing following at around 8:30 p.m. EST. Read more here:
Snow In Forecast For Bills Bengals Game In Buffalo
It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will need to bring their snowsuits to Highmark Stadium on Sunday as snow is in the forecast for the game. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday at 3 pm and looking ahead to the forecast, it looks like snow will be falling around Orchard Park.
Buffalo man saved by stranger during blizzard loses all his fingers to frostbite
A mentally disabled Buffalo man who made national headlines when a kindhearted stranger saved him during the city’s deadly Christmas Eve blizzard has lost all of his fingers to frostbite. Joey White, 64, underwent several surgeries to treat his severe fourth-degree frostbite, but doctors couldn’t save his fingers, kin said. “He was so frozen,” Sha’Kyra Aughtry, the good Samaritan who found White on her doorstep and brought him inside, told CBS News last week. “He had ice, literally ice balls around his hand,” she said. Surgeons were eventually forced to remove nearly all of Joey’s fingers, including his knuckles. He has one...
A new mural in Niagara Falls celebrates the Buffalo Bills quarterback
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — All across Western New York murals, posters and signs have been popping up in support of the Buffalo Bills. And now Niagara Falls is getting in on the fun with a special mural celebrating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "King Josh" is on the corner...
Wichita Eagle
Gronk’s New Favorite Team? Patriots Ex Joins ‘Bills Mafia’
For the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side. "OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''
Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
Insane Angle Of Josh Allen’s Throw To Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills didn't quite look like themselves yesterday outside of a few plays. But when you see these plays from a different angle you literally get a new perspective. The Bills were throwing bombs yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. If you were watching, it was what made fans cringe...
WIVB
Labatt hosts scavenger hunt for fans to win Bills tickets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labatt is encouraging Bills fans to keep an eye out around the City of Buffalo and its northtown and southtown suburbs, as well as at Highmark Stadium, for four 10-foot-tall inflatable Bills beer cans. The scavenger hunt is part of the company’s “Labatt on the...
NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return
The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. ...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0