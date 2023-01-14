ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?

PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
Wes Moore to be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore will be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will make history as the state's first Black governor. Aruna Miller will also be making history as the first woman South Asian Lieutenant Governor of not just Maryland but the entire country.
