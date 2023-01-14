Read full article on original website
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Freeland OT effort falls short
Saginaw Nouvel boys basketball hosts Chesaning — Freeland’s winning percentage may not be the greatest. But the excitement quotient is off the charts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
MLive.com
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16)
Michigan high school sports scores Muskegon boys basketball wins battle with Warren Lincoln to remain undefeated Best rivalries in high school girls basketball: 20 can't-miss matchups across the nation 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-1) Last week’s ranking: 2 Next game: Jan. 17 vs. Orchard Lake ...
WNEM
Saginaw native making a statement in boxing
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
MLive.com
Former college athlete and coach named new Bay City Western athletic director
AUBURN, MI – From his playing days to his coaching days and beyond, Gabe Frisbie has always been looking for ways to stay in the game. As the new athletic director at Bay City Western, he’ll be right in the heart of the action.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Lucky Montcalm Co. man wins 2 winning tickets from the Michigan Lottery
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Montcalm County man took home the jackpot during the Dec. 17 Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing from the Michigan Lottery. The 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a total of $220,000 from two winning $110,000 tickets. One was bought at an EZ Mart in Sheridan, while the other was bought at a Mobil gas station in Stanton.
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network
So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan
Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
