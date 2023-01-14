ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Saginaw native making a statement in boxing

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network

So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ted Rivers

The Best TV Shows Set in Michigan

Michigan is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From horror comedies to crime dramas, Michigan has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI

