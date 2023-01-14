ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Ignored Mike Tomlin On His Way To 4 Different Extraordinary Seasons

The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves as an organization for keeping team matters within the locker room. Very rarely does the media and fans hear of turmoil inside closed doors. This may be the ‘old fashioned’ approach taken by the front office or the underly understanding from players and coaches of how the business side of football is conducted. The transition of coaches falls into that ‘hush hush’ category.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon

Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Michael Wacha Seeking Contract with $15 Million AAV

Free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha is seeking a contract in which he will be paid $15 million per year, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Wacha experienced a rebirthing in 2022, in his age-30 season with the Boston Red Sox. He posted an 11-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 127 ERA+ over 127.1 innings pitched in 23 starts.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Announce Disappointing News Before Wild-Card Game

The Buccaneers will be without a few for their Wild Card game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players battling injuries before their Wild Card game Monday night. The Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys a little shorthanded this week. The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries all season, a large factor in why they won the NFC South with a losing record.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers

For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite

Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
CHICAGO, IL

