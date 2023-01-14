ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richmond neighbors raise thousands of dollars after explosion

By Marcella Baietto
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Port Richmond community is coming together to help victims of the explosion on New Year's Day . Three homes were destroyed and more than 40 were damaged in some way.

One by one, drivers stopped to give what they could.

"People are just showing up and dropping money in the bucket, which is awesome," Kieran McGovern, president of the Ancient Order Of Hibernians Division 87, said.

Neighbors like David Harris say the Port Richmond Strong fundraiser can directly help families like his own.

"My sister-in-law lives on the 3,500 block of Miller Street. And, luckily, she had minimal damage to her home," Harris said.

But for others, the damage was extensive, leaving some families displaced and needing support immediately.

"It's really anything that they need," Patty Pat Kozlowski from Port Richmond on Patrol and Civic said. "We know there's insurance, we know there's probably going to be lawsuits, this is for the little things."

Local groups like the Ancient Order Of Hibernians Division 87 are stepping up and collecting funds.

"Generosity is contagious so it's a great thing. And this neighborhood always sticks together," McGovern said.

Many of the homes in Port Richmond are still boarded up. And right across the street where the explosion happened, just an empty lot is left.

Families impacted in the area won't get cash from the fundraiser. Instead, organizers say they'll be giving them gift cards.

"One family might need ShopRite cards, another family might say, 'listen, I need a gas card, Wawa, because I'm not living here anymore and I'm going back and forth,'" Kozlowski said.

The fundraiser has already raised over $2,500.

"Not everyone can pull themselves up," Harris said, "sometimes you got to help them."

A drop in the bucket can go a long way in rebuilding a neighborhood.

