Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Ranks Top Five in Average 2022 Home Attendance
There’s no questioning the support that Tennessee’s fans gave the program throughout the 2022 college football season. With sellout after sellout in Neyland Stadium, the Vols’ fanbase proved that they would show up and show out any chance they had. According to FOX College Football on Wednesday...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver
Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star QB Cutter Boley Posts Epic Tennessee Visit Highlight Video
Four-star class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley posted a new video on Tuesday from his recent visit to Knoxville. The highly-touted prospect was in town for Tennessee’s Junior Day recruiting event and seemed to have a great time based on the video. Boley’s video includes footage of the Tennessee-Kentucky...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Shooting Guard Out Against Mississippi State
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is out for Tuesday night’s matchup against Mississippi State, KnoxNews’ Mike Wilson first reported and a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider Tuesday night. Vescovi re-injured his left shoulder in Tennessee’s 63-56 loss against Kentucky Saturday. The All-SEC shooting guard seemingly injured...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Three Upcoming Sold Out Home Games
Tennessee Basketball has announced that three upcoming home games are officially sold out. According to the announcement from Tennessee communications on Tuesday afternoon, the following three games are officially sold out:. vs No. 7 Texas – Saturday, January 28. vs No. 16 Auburn – Saturday, February 4. vs...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Early Enrollee Receiver Nathan Leacock Soaring Up the Rankings
Despite already being enrolled at the University of Tennessee with several practices under his belt, Vols early enrollee wide receiver Nathan Leacock is still soaring up the recruiting rankings. On3 Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Leacock has landed as the No. 45 overall player in the 2023 class in...
rockytopinsider.com
Power Rankings: Tennessee Takes a Slight Tumble But Remains Upright
After suffering a loss to unranked Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon, AP No. 5 Tennessee has dropped a few spots in ESPN’s latest power rankings, but still remains upright and in good shape. While it’s important to note that ESPN’s power rankings have no actual weight in the...
rockytopinsider.com
Nico Iamaleava Stands Atop the Final 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Tennessee quarterback and early enrollee Nico Iamaleava has officially landed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to On3 Sports’ final rankings. Nico Iamaleava ranks two spots above Texas early enrollee quarterback Arch Manning. Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee on Dec. 16 and took part...
rockytopinsider.com
Eight Overlooked Plays From Tennessee’s Resurgent 2022 Football Season
Tennessee football turned in its best season in two decades in 2022, posting a 11-2 (6-2 SEC) record and program building wins over rivals and SEC foes. The Vols high-flying offense created tons of highlights and big plays, but today we look at the plays that flew under the radar but made all the difference in Tennessee’s resurgent season.
rockytopinsider.com
Blue Chip Cornerback Rocking Tennessee Gloves Following Visit
Tennessee hosted Jalyn Crawford, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, for an unofficial visit this weekend. Crawford was feeling the Tennessee love when he went to the Born to Compete All-American Practices on Sunday, rocking Volunteer gloves at the event. The Lilburn, Georgia native is a...
rockytopinsider.com
Bracketology: Tennessee Stays Put Despite Loss to Kentucky
Despite a loss to Kentucky this past Saturday in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team hasn’t moved in the most recent bracketology update from CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm. On the Friday before the Kentucky game, Jan. 13, Palm’s rankings had Tennessee as the No. 2 seed in the...
Comments / 0