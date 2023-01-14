ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
what's up?
4d ago

These people want no laws and look for any reason to try and make police look bad to sue. The police are coming because these people are committing crimes. Stop telling your kids to defy the law. I would have shot also if he didn't stop coming at me with a knife, and I was a cop. Blue lives matter.

Guest
4d ago

Blue lives matter. 💙 This Same thing just happened in Thornton CO. People didn't go protesting! it was justified just like here!

Nick
3d ago

I got the answer!!! Don’t wave knives at police. This should be a family issue.

Related
WCVB

Husband charged with murder: What we know in Ana Walshe case

COHASSET, Mass. — Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing on New Year's Day. More than two weeks later, her husband was arraigned on charges of murder and improper handling of human remains. Brian Walshe was already in custody, held on high bail in connection with...
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

FBI profiler on what Brian Walshe searches say about mindset

BOSTON — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year's Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and items belonging to the woman with her DNA were found at a trash processing facility, a prosecutor said at his arraignment Wednesday on murder and other charges.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe charged with murder

COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, now faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Ana Walshe was last seen more than two weeks ago, on New Year's Day, and was reported missing a few days later. The upgraded charges were filed Tuesday by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Suspect in stabbing murder of Stoughton woman held without bail

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man accused of a brutal stabbing that killed a mother of three in Stoughton is being held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was in court Tuesday morning. He's charged with killing Amber Buckner, 40, whose body police say was discovered in a shed behind her home on Park Street in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Ana Walshe's disappearance draws comparisons to Laci Peterson case

PEABODY, Mass. — The case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, who was last seen on Jan. 1, is drawing comparisons to another high-profile missing woman case from two decades ago. Laci Peterson disappeared from her home in Modesto, California, on Dec. 24, 2002, and for months, investigators could...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

World-class service dogs trained in Princeton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kitty Mahoney experienced sudden and permanent hearing loss in 1997 after a diagnosis of meningitis. At the time, she was raising three young children, and her career was flourishing. She adopted her canine companion fromNEADS to help her with important day-to-day functions.
PRINCETON, MA
WBUR

Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
BOSTON, MA

