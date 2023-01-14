LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent four people to UMC trauma after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Summerlin. Police responded to the area of Town Center Drive at Covington Cross Drive after reports of a crash that included three vehicles. Police sent four people involved to UMC Trauma, however, they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO