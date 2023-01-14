ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

pvtimes.com

Pahrump 911: 2 crashes, 1 fire and an apparent murder-suicide

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of emergency service calls in recent days. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Rainbow Avenue for a structure fire on Jan. 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m. As crews arrived on location,...
PAHRUMP, NV
KTNV

4 people sent to UMC Trauma after car crash in Summerlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent four people to UMC trauma after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Summerlin. Police responded to the area of Town Center Drive at Covington Cross Drive after reports of a crash that included three vehicles. Police sent four people involved to UMC Trauma, however, they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' closures begin on Tuesday

The ramp at I-15 and Tropicana will be closed to drivers starting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Ethel M's display will run from Feb. 3 through the 14. No reservations are required. Southern Glazer’s Academy reopens offering classes …. Learning tools and skills for those interested in learning more about wine,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

