Fire hydrants near destructive valley fire were off, water district says
Plumes of black smoke that hovered over the central valley Saturday afternoon came from an abandoned building that caught fire. But when water was needed to put out the flames, it was not nearby.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump 911: 2 crashes, 1 fire and an apparent murder-suicide
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of emergency service calls in recent days. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Rainbow Avenue for a structure fire on Jan. 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m. As crews arrived on location,...
KTNV
4 people sent to UMC Trauma after car crash in Summerlin, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent four people to UMC trauma after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Summerlin. Police responded to the area of Town Center Drive at Covington Cross Drive after reports of a crash that included three vehicles. Police sent four people involved to UMC Trauma, however, they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
news3lv.com
Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
8newsnow.com
Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
Police investigate vehicle near Creech AFB after driver threatens staff
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A portion of the U.S. 95, near Creech Air Force Base, was closed while a suspicious vehicle was investigated, police said. According to Metro, a driver pulled up to the entry point of Creech and made verbal threats to the staff. The driver was arrested without incident, however, upon inspection of the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that the crash occurred at about 4:04 a.m. Tuesday near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
KTNV
Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
Las Vegas police release photos of suspected van in burglary
Las Vegas Metropolitan police have released new photos of a van believed to be connected to a burglary in Spring Valley. The burglary took place on Sunday, Jan. 15 near the 6600 block of Schuster Street near Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road.
8newsnow.com
'It's going to be hectic,' Drivers brace for 'Dropicana' closures along I-15
The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along the I-15 and Tropicana closed down. ‘It’s going to be hectic,’ Drivers brace for ‘Dropicana’ …. The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI was headed to methadone clinic when she allegedly struck, killed bicyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges...
Las Vegas man hit, tried to stab victim with broken beer bottle in early-morning bar dispute: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of breaking a beer bottle over another man’s head before trying to stab him in the neck with it, according to an arrest report. Arturo Salcedo, 31, is facing charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. […]
UPDATE: Deadly crash on Sahara involving bicyclist; driver arrested after signs of impairment
A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman faces a DUI charge after a collision that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday on E. Sahara Avenue near Commercial Center Drive.
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' closures begin on Tuesday
The ramp at I-15 and Tropicana will be closed to drivers starting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Ethel M's display will run from Feb. 3 through the 14. No reservations are required. Southern Glazer’s Academy reopens offering classes …. Learning tools and skills for those interested in learning more about wine,...
Las Vegas police find 2 bodies in house during welfare check
Las Vegas Metropolitan police went to the home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive near East Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., to do a welfare check and found the two bodies.
Man stabbed to death at east valley bus stop identified
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Sunday night at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
Trial set for man in crash that killed 2 pedestrians near North Las Vegas park
A man faces a jury trial in March after pleading not guilty in a crash that left a man and a woman dead near a North Las Vegas Park, court records show.
