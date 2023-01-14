ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

From long sleeves to short sleeves

From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. A cool night here in South Florida with low temperatures in the 60s along the Palm Beach County coast, and 50s inland and along the Treasure Coast. Light winds out of the south and mostly clear skies.
WPBF News 25

Get ready for another cold night

After a cold morning here in South Florida, we have warmed up quickly, and this afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Skies remain sunny, and winds will stay light out of the northwest. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid...
WPBF News 25

Mild and sunny into Wednesday

The gorgeous will continue into Wednesday across South Florida. High pressure will keep our weather quiet across the area with a slow and gradual warm up expected as we head into the weekend.
WPBF News 25

Firefighters rescue driver trapped upside down in Wellington canal

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Wednesday's headlines and weather. Firefighters rescued a person trapped upside down underwater in a Palm Beach County canal early Wednesday morning. Crews said a truck overturned and was taking on water. The driver wasn't able to get out. Your neighborhood: Local...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

FAMU unveils new teaching community garden in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coleman Park garden in West Palm Beach is not only a beautiful sight to see, but it also serves as a new teaching tool for the community. As part of Florida A&M University's Cooperative Extension, the garden is the first of three planned for the area and aims to provide essential programs, and fresh produce in an area considered a "food desert."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Gov. DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Crews finish demolition of portions of Humiston Beach boardwalk

VERO BEACH — Public works crews finished demolishing portions of Humiston Beach Park boardwalk that were heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole, city officials said last week. The labor and equipment cost to destroy the boardwalk was near $19,200, Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. Additional costs for...
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

