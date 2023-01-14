WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coleman Park garden in West Palm Beach is not only a beautiful sight to see, but it also serves as a new teaching tool for the community. As part of Florida A&M University's Cooperative Extension, the garden is the first of three planned for the area and aims to provide essential programs, and fresh produce in an area considered a "food desert."

