From long sleeves to short sleeves
From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. A cool night here in South Florida with low temperatures in the 60s along the Palm Beach County coast, and 50s inland and along the Treasure Coast. Light winds out of the south and mostly clear skies.
Get ready for another cold night
After a cold morning here in South Florida, we have warmed up quickly, and this afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Skies remain sunny, and winds will stay light out of the northwest. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid...
Mild and sunny into Wednesday
The gorgeous will continue into Wednesday across South Florida. High pressure will keep our weather quiet across the area with a slow and gradual warm up expected as we head into the weekend.
Delray Beach crews rescue woman from storm drain for second time in 2 years
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Wednesday's headlines and weather. Delray Beach police and firefighters rescued a woman from a storm drain for the second time in two years. Crews were called to Lindell Boulevard in response to someone possibly in distress while swimming in a...
Firefighters rescue driver trapped upside down in Wellington canal
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Wednesday's headlines and weather. Firefighters rescued a person trapped upside down underwater in a Palm Beach County canal early Wednesday morning. Crews said a truck overturned and was taking on water. The driver wasn't able to get out. Your neighborhood: Local...
CBS12 News uses drone and underwater camera to look for mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're following up on a story we brought you last week about a mail carrier dumping mail in a lake in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. We decided to check—using a drone and an underwater camera---to look in the lake for...
FAMU unveils new teaching community garden in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coleman Park garden in West Palm Beach is not only a beautiful sight to see, but it also serves as a new teaching tool for the community. As part of Florida A&M University's Cooperative Extension, the garden is the first of three planned for the area and aims to provide essential programs, and fresh produce in an area considered a "food desert."
IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
Gov. DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.
St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
Crews finish demolition of portions of Humiston Beach boardwalk
VERO BEACH — Public works crews finished demolishing portions of Humiston Beach Park boardwalk that were heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole, city officials said last week. The labor and equipment cost to destroy the boardwalk was near $19,200, Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. Additional costs for...
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
Ousted challenger plans recall petition against West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rodney Mayo says he’s angry Mayor Keith James gets another term with no challenger. MAYO 43: 10 “without having to spend a dime or go to one debate or facing me or by a vote of the residents of the city.” IN TODAYS RVR.
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
Fort Pierce mass shooting adds to rise in retaliatory gang violence on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies believe thedeadly mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 people wounded on Monday is gang-related. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. Family told WPBF...
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
