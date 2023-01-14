ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot in leg while in rideshare car: Sources

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot while in a rideshare car Saturday near Center City, police say. The incident happened on the Vine Street Expressway just after midnight.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and was taken to a hospital by a private car. The woman is in stable condition and officials say she will be okay.

A Lyft spokesperson released a statement Saturday night about the incident.

"The behavior described is terrifying. We are working to get in touch with the driver and rider to offer our support and stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigation."

No arrests have been made, and officials haven't recovered any weapons.

