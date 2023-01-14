ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Promotes Andrew Sundell to Captain, Thomas Rohrbach to Engineer

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced two promotions of personnel that have been a major part of the department, and will continue to do so in their new roles. "Andrew Sundell has been promoted to Training Captain," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release. "Sundell is a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Zoology and Human Physiology from the University of Wyoming, and two Associates of Applied Science Degrees in Paramedic Technology and Fire Science from Casper College."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Appoints Two Therapy Dogs for the Very First Time

Casper Fire-EMS has announced that, for the first time in its 128-year history, the organization has appointed two therapy dogs. "Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training, and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

‘Glazed & Confuzed’ Will Be Opening This Friday in Casper

It has been just over a month since Craves permanently closed its doors, but now a new restaurant will be taking its place. Glazed & Confuzed, which specializes in donuts, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more, will be opening up for the very first time on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the public interview one...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022

According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snowfall possible for Casper area early this week

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may be returning to the Casper area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 30 mph as well as a high around 35 degrees.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

‘Nothing the City Can Do to Help’ High Gas Bills, New Fees

During Tuesday's Casper City Council meeting, Mayor Bruce Knell discussed what as become an ongoing situation related to high gas bill prices. According to Knell, he's been bombarded with phone calls and messages regarding high gas bills from Black Hills Energy. "I've gotten a minimum of 50 phone calls concerning...
CASPER, WY
