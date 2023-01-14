Read full article on original website
Casper Fire-EMS Promotes Andrew Sundell to Captain, Thomas Rohrbach to Engineer
Casper Fire-EMS recently announced two promotions of personnel that have been a major part of the department, and will continue to do so in their new roles. "Andrew Sundell has been promoted to Training Captain," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release. "Sundell is a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Zoology and Human Physiology from the University of Wyoming, and two Associates of Applied Science Degrees in Paramedic Technology and Fire Science from Casper College."
Casper Fire-EMS Appoints Two Therapy Dogs for the Very First Time
Casper Fire-EMS has announced that, for the first time in its 128-year history, the organization has appointed two therapy dogs. "Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training, and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
oilcity.news
Malpractice trial begins against Casper anesthesiologist in 2018 post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — The widow of a Casper man who died of internal bleeding following a routine back surgery is suing the anesthesiologist who had monitored him in recovery for $18 million. The civil trial against Dr. Jordan Eddington, now a department chair of Wyoming Anesthesia and a practicing...
oilcity.news
Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
county17.com
Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
‘Glazed & Confuzed’ Will Be Opening This Friday in Casper
It has been just over a month since Craves permanently closed its doors, but now a new restaurant will be taking its place. Glazed & Confuzed, which specializes in donuts, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more, will be opening up for the very first time on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The...
Casper Recreation Center Hosting ’80s-Themed 40th Anniversary Party on Saturday
The Casper Recreation Center has been a fixture of Casper for 40 years and now they are throwing a 40th Anniversary Party to celebrate their tenure. That's according to a Facebook post from the Casper Rec Center, who wrote that on Saturday January 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the organization is hosting an '80s-themed 40th Anniversary Party!
Casper City Council Approves Lease Agreement for ‘Casper Spuds’ Collegiate Baseball Team
When one door closes, another one opens...or so the saying goes. But that has certainly proven to be the case for Casper's collegiate baseball teams. In December, the Casper Horseheads announced that they were ceasing operations, effective immediately. But, shortly thereafter, it was announced that a new team, dubbed 'The...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the public interview one...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
‘Lucha Dwarfanators’ Extreme Wrestling Is Coming to Casper February 2023
This February will see an awesome wrestling event making its way to the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Coming up on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling is coming to Casper. For those that have never witnessed the show before, the official Dwarfanators websites states:. We the Dwarfanators will surely excite...
A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022
According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
oilcity.news
Snowfall possible for Casper area early this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may be returning to the Casper area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 30 mph as well as a high around 35 degrees.
‘Nothing the City Can Do to Help’ High Gas Bills, New Fees
During Tuesday's Casper City Council meeting, Mayor Bruce Knell discussed what as become an ongoing situation related to high gas bill prices. According to Knell, he's been bombarded with phone calls and messages regarding high gas bills from Black Hills Energy. "I've gotten a minimum of 50 phone calls concerning...
VIDEO: Casper Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Outside of Wyoming Medical Center
Casper Police have arrested a man after an accident occurred outside of the Wyoming Medical Center. Video shows CPD leading a man away from a two-car incident that left one vehicle parked on top of the barrier that separates traffic on 2nd Street. According to Lieutenant Jones with the Casper...
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
