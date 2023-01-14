ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest 2 after alleged attempted abduction at Casino

Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges by the Wheeling Police Department after two separate incidents early Tuesday evening. Police say the first incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot after a report was made of two people being held at gunpoint outside their vehicle. Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Asking for Information from Community to Assist in Finding Suspect Sought in Recent Stabbing

According to WDTV, the Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the incident...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

One arrested following Four States standoff

FOUR STATES, W.Va. – A woman has been arrested in Marion County following a more than six-hour standoff with police. Reports said Michella Strickler, 41, refused to come out of her home on Brick Hill Road in Four States around midnight. Multiple agencies were on scene until the standoff...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

UPDATE - Mannington police officer charged with malicious assault

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: After an over two hour long executive session on January 18, the Mannington City Council voted to terminate Donald Sides’s position with the Mannington Police Department. This action was effective immediately. There was no hearing necessary as Sides was an at-will employee. A Mannington...
MANNINGTON, WV
WTOV 9

York Township officials concerned about growing slip

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A once small road slip is quickly growing in Belmont County. On Little Captina Road in York Township the hillside and road are falling down. A York Township trustee asked the Belmont County Commission on Wednesday for the second time for help. "Originally, when we...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling woman, Cleveland man plead guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug. Chelsea Marion Banks, 26, Wheeling, and Solomon Eli Watters, 27, Cleveland admitted to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County

GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Letter shows Sammis Plant to close by mid-July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The dates for the closure of the Sammis Power Plant in Stratton are set, according to a letter making its way to employees and the community. NEWS9 received a copy of the letter in which owner Energy Harbor says final layoff of plant personnel is expected to begin between March and April 14. The closure will be in phases and be fully shut down by July 15.
STRATTON, OH
WTOV 9

Wellsburg fire chief under investigation

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The chief of a local fire department is under investigation by state police. Chief Scott Kins of the Wellsburg Fire Department has been accused of falsifying bank accounts tied into the department. According to a criminal complaint filed in Brooke County, a West Virginia state trooper...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTAP

Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy