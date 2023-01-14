Read full article on original website
Related
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Wheeling police arrest 2 after alleged attempted abduction at Casino
Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges by the Wheeling Police Department after two separate incidents early Tuesday evening. Police say the first incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot after a report was made of two people being held at gunpoint outside their vehicle. Wheeling […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Police Asking for Information from Community to Assist in Finding Suspect Sought in Recent Stabbing
According to WDTV, the Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the incident...
WTOV 9
Harrison County will also feel ripples as SNAP benefits revert to pre-pandemic levels
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Increases to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits implemented more than 2 years ago because of the pandemic are now going away. In Harrison County, that means more than 1,000 families will revert to the benefits they were receiving prior to the pandemic. Harrison County Job...
wajr.com
One arrested following Four States standoff
FOUR STATES, W.Va. – A woman has been arrested in Marion County following a more than six-hour standoff with police. Reports said Michella Strickler, 41, refused to come out of her home on Brick Hill Road in Four States around midnight. Multiple agencies were on scene until the standoff...
WDTV
UPDATE - Mannington police officer charged with malicious assault
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: After an over two hour long executive session on January 18, the Mannington City Council voted to terminate Donald Sides’s position with the Mannington Police Department. This action was effective immediately. There was no hearing necessary as Sides was an at-will employee. A Mannington...
WTOV 9
York Township officials concerned about growing slip
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A once small road slip is quickly growing in Belmont County. On Little Captina Road in York Township the hillside and road are falling down. A York Township trustee asked the Belmont County Commission on Wednesday for the second time for help. "Originally, when we...
Mannington Police sergeant placed on leave following felony arrest
A sergeant with the Mannington Police Department has been placed on leave following a felony arrest incident in Marion County.
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
WTOV 9
Wheeling woman, Cleveland man plead guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges
WHEELING, W.Va. — A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug. Chelsea Marion Banks, 26, Wheeling, and Solomon Eli Watters, 27, Cleveland admitted to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine...
WTRF
Wheeling woman, Ohio man admit to trafficking fentanyl, forfeit more than $200,000
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug, according to The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. Solomon Eli Watters, 27, of Cleveland, and...
WDTV
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
WTOV 9
Letter shows Sammis Plant to close by mid-July
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The dates for the closure of the Sammis Power Plant in Stratton are set, according to a letter making its way to employees and the community. NEWS9 received a copy of the letter in which owner Energy Harbor says final layoff of plant personnel is expected to begin between March and April 14. The closure will be in phases and be fully shut down by July 15.
WTOV 9
Wellsburg fire chief under investigation
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The chief of a local fire department is under investigation by state police. Chief Scott Kins of the Wellsburg Fire Department has been accused of falsifying bank accounts tied into the department. According to a criminal complaint filed in Brooke County, a West Virginia state trooper...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Ohio High School and Jr. High were on soft lockdown on Wednesday
An Ohio High School and Jr. High were on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning. Buckeye Local High School and the Jr. High said they were on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes. The school said they had Toronto Police, Steubenville Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s on the scene. Law enforcement did a sweep of […]
2 women charged after fentanyl and other drugs found during traffic stop
Two women are facing eight counts each of various fentanyl and other drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday in Monongalia County.
WTAP
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
WTOV 9
Noted motorcycle hit-and-run case in Weirton among those heard by grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted 19 people, including a Weirton man charged with a hit-and-run. You will remember Paul White in August. A search went on after he was accused of striking a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle at Kings Creek Road on Aug. 19.
Comments / 0