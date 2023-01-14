JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The dates for the closure of the Sammis Power Plant in Stratton are set, according to a letter making its way to employees and the community. NEWS9 received a copy of the letter in which owner Energy Harbor says final layoff of plant personnel is expected to begin between March and April 14. The closure will be in phases and be fully shut down by July 15.

