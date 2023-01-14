Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Long Beach animal services hit highest adoption rate ever in 2022
LONG BEACH, Calif. - More animals in Long Beach found their forever homes this past year than ever before, Long Beach Animal Care Services announced Wednesday. The organization reached its highest adoption rate ever in 2022, surpassing their 2024 goal by more than 30%. In total, LBACS placed 1,961 pets...
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
foxla.com
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor reflects on visit to WWII Museum
Joseph Eskenazi from Redondo Beach recently visited the World War II Museum in New Orleans ahead of his 105th birthday later this month. Him and his daughter reflect on the visit with FOX 11's Marla Tellez.
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
foxla.com
LA approves $50 million in emergency funding for Mayor Bass' homelessness initiative
LOS ANGELES - In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass' efforts to address Los Angeles' homelessness crisis, the City Council voted Wednesday to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion. The funding, which passed by a 13-0 vote,...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
foxla.com
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
foxla.com
One injured during shooting at Chevron gas station in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - One person was injured during a shooting at a gas station in Hollywood. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Chevron station at Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards around 4:24 p.m. Images from SkyFOX showed a woman being taken into an ambulance; it appears...
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
foxla.com
Parts of singer Johnny Mathis' LA home impacted by hill collapse, neighbor says
LOS ANGELES - A home believed to be of singer Johnny Mathis was impacted by a hill collapse in Los Angeles. SkyFOX was over the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood where furniture and pieces of the brick stairway were scattered down a hill. A neighbor tells FOX 11 that the home...
foxla.com
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. LASD told FOX 11 that the initial call was for a possible reckless driver under the influence. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
foxla.com
8-year-old on MLK Day: 'Love always can beat hate because hate isn’t really that powerful'
LOS ANGELES - Long lines outside the Los Angeles Coliseum Monday were filled with volunteers of all ages, colors and backgrounds wanting to work on service projects for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On a level above the field, LA Works offered up a chance to make things to help...
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Hundreds attend vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Hundreds attended a vigil Tuesday night for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil was held at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and was open to the public as the...
