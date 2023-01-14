ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach animal services hit highest adoption rate ever in 2022

LONG BEACH, Calif. - More animals in Long Beach found their forever homes this past year than ever before, Long Beach Animal Care Services announced Wednesday. The organization reached its highest adoption rate ever in 2022, surpassing their 2024 goal by more than 30%. In total, LBACS placed 1,961 pets...
Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
One injured during shooting at Chevron gas station in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was injured during a shooting at a gas station in Hollywood. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Chevron station at Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards around 4:24 p.m. Images from SkyFOX showed a woman being taken into an ambulance; it appears...
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. LASD told FOX 11 that the initial call was for a possible reckless driver under the influence. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
