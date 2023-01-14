ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

22-year-old man shot while walking from Atlanta store, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuITP_0kF6R03l00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot while walking from a store on Continental Colony Parkway SW.

According to police, they responded to the location around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man who told them he was walking from a store when a car started shooting at him.

The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPFND_0kF6R03l00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Anointed1
4d ago

wow can't walk to the store now a days. can't go to school, go to church, go to a sport event etc. can't even sit in your car

Reply
9
Laid Back
4d ago

This is so sad what is wrong with people today I'm sick of reading and seeing stuff like this

Reply(1)
8
2 Tall Jones
3d ago

sadly some of our people have taken the place of the people who use to hang us, burn us, hate us, and totally disrespect us...these people are trying to destroy us too...but in the end, all those who have wronged us, shall be avenged by a force more powerful than any man....and the bottom shall rise to the top...😜

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are asking the public's help locating a10-year-old boy they say walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning. A search is underway for 10-year-old Mario Boyd, who they say disappeared after a family member attempted to get him care at a local hospital. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
BUCHANAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
223K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy