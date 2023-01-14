It was another record-setting day across parts of SE Texas with a new record high temperature set at Houston Hobby Airport of 81 degrees. Bush Intercontinental Airport tied the record high for today making it up to 80 degrees. Galveston remained foggy much of the day so no record high was reached there. Look for some patchy coastal fog overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s. A cold front is set to bring a round of showers and storms by mid-late Wednesday morning through about 3-4 pm Wednesday afternoon. There's a low chance a few storms could be strong to severe with an isolated damaging wind gust over 50 mph being the main threat. Cooler and drier air builds in Wednesday evening and sticks around for Thursday. Next big round of rain approaches late Friday and moves in Saturday which may impact some of your weekend outdoor plans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO