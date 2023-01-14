ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours

Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business owners asking for help to address crime concerns

HOUSTON - A handful of small business owners went to the Houston City Council meeting Wednesday to discuss their crime concerns. "It’s definitely not a neighborhood exclusive thing," said Marin Slanina, owner of Star Sailor. "The City of Houston as a whole has a problem with burglaries, thefts, and break-ins."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers

Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity. The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf. Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers. Wednesday...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing Houston woman. According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold front moves through on Wednesday

A cold front will move through between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and will likely bring a round of storms, a few of which could be heavy and could produce high winds. Beginning this evening, much drier air moves in and we'll enjoy lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Watch for another round of rain on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award

Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Volunteers build porch, ramp for 93-year-old's Third Ward home

HOUSTON - Tap, tap, tap. That was the sound of Martin Luther King's vision at work in Houston's Third Ward on Monday. Volunteers were hammering away on this Day of Service, building a new porch to help a 93-year-old woman stay in her home. SUGGESTED: Third Ward residents supporting change...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Celebration of life held to remember Randy Lemmon in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Family and friends of Houston radio host, and garden expert, Randy Lemmon gathered to say their final farewell at the Tomball church where he worshiped. Lemmon died January 4, his 61st birthday, from complications of a stroke. He was a fixture on KTRH radio for 27 years,...
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

It was another record-setting day across parts of SE Texas with a new record high temperature set at Houston Hobby Airport of 81 degrees. Bush Intercontinental Airport tied the record high for today making it up to 80 degrees. Galveston remained foggy much of the day so no record high was reached there. Look for some patchy coastal fog overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s. A cold front is set to bring a round of showers and storms by mid-late Wednesday morning through about 3-4 pm Wednesday afternoon. There's a low chance a few storms could be strong to severe with an isolated damaging wind gust over 50 mph being the main threat. Cooler and drier air builds in Wednesday evening and sticks around for Thursday. Next big round of rain approaches late Friday and moves in Saturday which may impact some of your weekend outdoor plans.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy