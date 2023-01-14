Read full article on original website
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours
Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
fox26houston.com
$32 million training center for flight attendants set up at Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston
HOUSTON - As busy airports and airlines try to accommodate the growing demand for air travel, United Airlines is betting heavily on Houston with a $32 million training center for flight attendants. Construction on the 56,000-square-foot expansion, which doubles the size of what was already in place, started just before...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com
Mayor Turner, Andre Johnson, Carl Lewis and Elvin Hayes among those featured at MLK Day Parade
HOUSTON - Houston hosted two parades to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. For many Houston families like Jasmine Wright and her kids, attending the annual MLK Day Parade downtown is a tradition passed along for generations.
fox26houston.com
Post Oak Grill owner, Houston icon Chef Polo Becerra passes away after cancer battle
HOUSTON - Houston's restaurant industry lost a beloved icon Tuesday. Chef Polo Becerra, owner of Post Oak Grill restaurant passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital after a battle with cancer. A Mexican immigrant, Chef Becerra started in the restaurant industry washing dishes. He later opened the Post Oak...
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
fox26houston.com
Houston business owners asking for help to address crime concerns
HOUSTON - A handful of small business owners went to the Houston City Council meeting Wednesday to discuss their crime concerns. "It’s definitely not a neighborhood exclusive thing," said Marin Slanina, owner of Star Sailor. "The City of Houston as a whole has a problem with burglaries, thefts, and break-ins."
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers
Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity. The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf. Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers. Wednesday...
fox26houston.com
Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing Houston woman. According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold front moves through on Wednesday
A cold front will move through between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and will likely bring a round of storms, a few of which could be heavy and could produce high winds. Beginning this evening, much drier air moves in and we'll enjoy lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Watch for another round of rain on Saturday.
fox26houston.com
La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
fox26houston.com
Gerald Williams takes plea deal in road rage shooting of David Castro after Houston Astros game
HOUSTON - The man charged in the death of the teen who was shot after leaving a Houston Astros game has accepted a plea deal. The trial for Gerald Williams was set to start in a few days, but officials confirm he took a plea deal on Tuesday that will result in a 30-year sentence.
fox26houston.com
Woman hit and killed by Houston police vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road
HOUSTON - A woman was hit and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle as two officers were responding to a call, officials say. The crash occurred in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the officers were...
fox26houston.com
Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to...
fox26houston.com
Body found floating in water in front of Texas City water pump station, man previously missing
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Officials are trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a body of water. Texas City Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in water in the 3400 block of Loop 197 North on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. MISSING PERSONS: Athena...
fox26houston.com
Volunteers build porch, ramp for 93-year-old's Third Ward home
HOUSTON - Tap, tap, tap. That was the sound of Martin Luther King's vision at work in Houston's Third Ward on Monday. Volunteers were hammering away on this Day of Service, building a new porch to help a 93-year-old woman stay in her home. SUGGESTED: Third Ward residents supporting change...
fox26houston.com
Celebration of life held to remember Randy Lemmon in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Family and friends of Houston radio host, and garden expert, Randy Lemmon gathered to say their final farewell at the Tomball church where he worshiped. Lemmon died January 4, his 61st birthday, from complications of a stroke. He was a fixture on KTRH radio for 27 years,...
fox26houston.com
Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
It was another record-setting day across parts of SE Texas with a new record high temperature set at Houston Hobby Airport of 81 degrees. Bush Intercontinental Airport tied the record high for today making it up to 80 degrees. Galveston remained foggy much of the day so no record high was reached there. Look for some patchy coastal fog overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s. A cold front is set to bring a round of showers and storms by mid-late Wednesday morning through about 3-4 pm Wednesday afternoon. There's a low chance a few storms could be strong to severe with an isolated damaging wind gust over 50 mph being the main threat. Cooler and drier air builds in Wednesday evening and sticks around for Thursday. Next big round of rain approaches late Friday and moves in Saturday which may impact some of your weekend outdoor plans.
fox26houston.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
fox26houston.com
Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues
HOUSTON - Detectives in Houston scoured an apartment on the city's southeast side Tuesday night looking for any clues that might help them find a woman last seen alive six days ago. Leslie Obi disappeared in a neighborhood off U.S. 90 south of 610 on January 11. Homicide investigators looked...
