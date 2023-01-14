Read full article on original website
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The banked rainwater is...
West Virginia Legislature This Week debuts with West Virginia leaders Carmichael, Queen and Morrisey
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Legislature This Week, a weekly webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, debuted Wednesday at WVNews.com. The webcast, which will be featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
WV Legislature This Week 0118
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Legislature This Week, a weekly webcast featurin…
Biden to tour California storm damage, see recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour damage and be briefed on recovery efforts after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state's 58 counties. The president, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Gov....
Nebraska 63, Ohio St. 60
OHIO ST. (10-8) Key 4-10 3-5 11, Sensabaugh 6-16 3-4 18, Sueing 1-6 2-4 4, McNeil 4-10 3-6 13, Thornton 1-6 0-0 2, Holden 1-3 4-4 6, Likekele 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Okpara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 15-23 60.
Early data suggests repeat infections with COVID-19 could lead to increased long term health risks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As more people are infected and reinfected with COVID-19, scientists and public health experts are still seeking answers on what the lingering impacts of the virus will be in the long term. The recent announcement that West Virginia’s governor has COVID-19 again is a...
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 65-56
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night. Banks also contributed four steals for the Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Yann Farell shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56
DUQUESNE (13-6) Gunn 4-14 0-0 10, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Clark 5-14 2-4 12, Grant 0-5 4-4 4, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Rozier 2-3 1-2 7, McGriff 1-4 0-0 3, Barre 2-2 0-2 4, Rotroff 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 21-60 8-18 56.
N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 63
ILLINOIS ST. (8-12) Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Burford 5-12 4-4 14, Kasubke 5-9 3-3 15, Poindexter 4-8 3-3 13, Knight 7-12 2-5 16, Petrakis 2-4 0-0 5, McChesney 0-0 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 12-15 63.
Seton Hall 67, No. 15 UConn 66
UCONN (15-5) Karaban 3-9 0-0 9, Sanogo 6-14 4-4 16, Hawkins 4-8 2-2 13, A.Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Newton 2-5 6-6 11, Diarra 1-3 0-0 2, Calcaterra 1-3 0-0 3, Clingan 3-8 1-2 7, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-14 66.
