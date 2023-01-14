Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On The Lack Of All-Star Votes: `I Can't Pay Attention To That'

Adebayo says the focus is on winning, not votes this season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo earned his lone NBA All-Star selection in 2020.

Despite being in the middle of his best season, Adebay has yet to become a fan favorite when it comes to voting. Through two voting returns, Adebayo is not among the Top 10 vote-getters. The fan accounts for 50 percent of the starters chosen.

When asked how he felt about the lack of attention, Adebayo said he had more important things to focus on.

"Nah," Adebayo said. "I'm a do what I do at the end of the day. I can't pay attention to that. It's all about winning. I feel like winning takes care of everything."

The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday. Voting concludes Jan. 21 and the starters are announced Jan. 26.

Adebayo has at least one fan after having 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Adebayo is a real threat," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's a great guy that can do both. He gets hit, he gets going and get his rolls and offensive boards and lobs."

