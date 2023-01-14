ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling

The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

House Oversight Committee expands Biden documents investigation

The Penn Biden Center is responding to a letter from Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanding information related to the classified documents found there. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the controversy.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

How the Biden documents investigation could shape 2024 election

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speculating about how the investigation into classified documents at President Biden's home and former office could affect the 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race.
CBS News

House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs

Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS News

The latest in the Biden documents probe

The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS News

Impact of Biden document revelations

President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership

The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.
CBS News

Rep. Greg Steube hurt in accident at Florida home

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, according to his office. The 44-year-old Steube suffered "several injuries" at his property, his office disclosed in social media post. No details were immediately provided on how Steube was hurt, or the extent of his injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
