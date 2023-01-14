Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling
The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
House Oversight Committee expands Biden documents investigation
The Penn Biden Center is responding to a letter from Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanding information related to the classified documents found there. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the controversy.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Lauren Boebert Lands Powerful Position Despite Trashing McCarthy
The outspoken Colorado Republican got a key position on the House Oversight Committee Tuesday even after publicly opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
How the Biden documents investigation could shape 2024 election
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speculating about how the investigation into classified documents at President Biden's home and former office could affect the 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race.
House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs
Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
South Carolina's Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek a second term
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 helped him win the state's primary and propelled him to the nomination, told CBS News' Robert Costa that he is convinced the president will seek a second term. Mr. Biden has not announced his 2024 intentions yet.
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
Impact of Biden document revelations
President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
Assessing the risk of after classified documents found at Biden's home and former office
What does it mean when a document is marked "classified," and what are the legal and security concerns about materials found at President Biden's home and former office? CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz breaks down the details on "CBS News Mornings."
Vice President Kamala Harris to give speech in Florida to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the White House's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion. Administration officials said she'll speak in Florida, where Democrats have...
Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. That number is historically high, but slightly down from 2021, when there were 9,600, and 2020, when there were 8,600 cases of potential threats against federal lawmakers. The...
Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership
The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," meets with Manhattan D.A. investigators
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney and "fixer," met Tuesday afternoon with investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the latest sign that its years-old investigation into Trump may be picking up steam. Cohen confirmed that he was asked for an interview by investigators for the D.A., Alvin Bragg,...
Rep. Greg Steube hurt in accident at Florida home
Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, according to his office. The 44-year-old Steube suffered "several injuries" at his property, his office disclosed in social media post. No details were immediately provided on how Steube was hurt, or the extent of his injuries.
