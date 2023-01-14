ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

'Sister Wives' Alum Paedon Brown Claims Robyn Needs To 'Cut The Umbilical' From Oldest Son Dayton, Confirms Brown Family Moved To Flagstaff To Be Near Him

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH1CL_0kF6Q89m00
@paedonbrown/Instagram; @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

Christine and Kody Brown 's 24-year-old son Paedon yet again confirmed a long running fan theory on exactly why the bustling Brown family uprooted their lives in Las Vegas, Nev., to move to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2018.

During a three hour interview on celebrity blogger John Yates ' YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, the television personality revealed the only reason they ended up in Arizona was because Robyn 's eldest son, 22-year-old Dayton , had been accepted into college there and Robyn didn't want to be separated from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPy9e_0kF6Q89m00
tlc

"The thought of, 'Hey, Flagstaff, Arizona, is a good place to move,' does not exist," Paedon told the host. "There's no reason [to move there]. There's no family in all of Arizona."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR PAEDON BROWN CLAIMS DAD KODY DEMANDED TLC CONTRACTS BAN HIS KIDS FROM SAYING 'ANYTHING NEGATIVE' ABOUT HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"So Robyn said , 'Well I can't let my little boy go,'" he added, noting that Dayton had "nothing to do" with the decision for move. "We didn't get uprooted for Dayton, we got uprooted for Dad's favorite wife."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ar7CT_0kF6Q89m00
@christinebrown_sw/Instagram

"If Robyn knew how to clip an umbilical cord, Dayton would have been free," he continued. "[Dayton said] 'I am free, I am 18, goodbye,' and Robyn said, 'Oh no, we will follow you. We will all follow you.'"

REVEALED: 'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN ADDRESSES DISTURBING RUMOR ABOUT DAD KODY & STEPSISTER AURORA

Paedon also shared that even four years later, the 22-year-old is still currently living in an RV "outside of Robyn's house" in Flagstaff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eM9cD_0kF6Q89m00
@robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

"I really, really, really, really, really, really hope that she learns how to cut the umbilical cord because he is an incredible guy," Paedon gushed of his sibling. "Dayton is an incredible brother and an incredible person and his mother tried to be a protective mother — all props to her for trying to be a protective mother."

Added the TLC alum, "I really hope he learns how to fly without being pushed out of the nest."

But Paedon didn't only drop bombshells about Kody's supposed "favorite" partner in the tell-all interview. He also had tea to spill about his strained relationship with his dad's first wife, Meri .

"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," he said of her alleged behavior towards him and several of his siblings throughout their childhood. "It moves so far past verbal . Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody

Robyn Brown shocked Sister Wives fans with her recent comments about Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown. During the third part of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Kody Brown's only remaining wife made some off-putting comments about why the marriages to his estranged spouses did not work out. "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain ... " Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan during the sit-down. "And there’s like — you're being stagnant in your marriage and there’s fights and...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Trolls Herself For Looking 'Like A Frickin' Polygamist' With New Hairstyle

Christine Brown is getting the last laugh after leaving her polygamous family. The Sister Wives star took a jab at her former lifestyle while trying a new hairstyle, taking to Instagram to show off her new do."I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle," said the 50-year-old as she showed off her locks, with the front pieces pulled back with bobby pins via her Instagram Story. "Everyone else looks cute with it, but I look like a frickin’ polygamist." HOW 'SISTER WIVES' STARS MERI, CHRISTINE & JANELLE BROWN COULD EARN MILLIONS FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT"It’s anger making," she jokingly added...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

184K+
Followers
6K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy