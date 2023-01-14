Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In Car
It was September in Columbus, Ohio. Summer was moving into fall, and the city still had a warm, sunny start to the month. Suddenly, on a Sunday, around 11:00 pm, residents on Clubhouse Drive heard a violent, blood-curling scream come from a woman along Putter Avenue, on the city's northside. There was a large shrub line blocking their view, so no one could see what was actually occurring. They heard a man's muffled voice say, "shut up" and then "keep him quiet," Ohio Mysteries reports. A woman's voice then said, "don't cry, baby." One neighbor, Leola Corne, still remembered what another neighbor said about the incident.
14-year-old wanted in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon
Today’s report along with a previous report can be seen above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 2022. On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered the body of Unique Prater with a gunshot wound at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected …. Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen...
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
Armed suspect robs mail carrier, takes mailbox keys in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint on Tuesday. The mail carrier was parked at South 5th and East Engler streets in downtown Columbus around 3 p.m. when a man walked up to him as he was unloading a mail drop box.
Suspect scoped out Columbus store before it lost $6,000, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. The store selling sunglasses saw a man walk in around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and then picked up merchandise worth $3,000 before leaving quickly without […]
Police: Teen suspected of stealing vehicle from north Columbus with 1-year-old girl inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a teenage boy suspected of stealing a vehicle from a garage in north Columbus with a 1-year-old girl inside. Police dispatchers received a call about the stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue just east of...
CPD searching for Deshler Park robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help while investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on the southeast side of town. Detectives are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing money from a cash register and threatening to shoot an employee of a store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road, near […]
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
iheart.com
Man Shot, Killed at West Side Grocery Store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--A man was shot and killed at a grocery store on Columbus's west side Sunday evening. Police were called to the Kroger in the Consumer Square West shopping center just after 6:30PM, where 26-year-old Paris Royal was found with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to Grant Medical Center, but he later died.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.
LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested in relation to death of Ohio toddler who was almost 2 years old
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a toddler’s death in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a child’s death at a location on Sheets McCoy Road in Plymouth, Ohio. Deputies found a deceased toddler […]
Victim of 1991 Ohio stabbing seeks release of attacker
“He stabbed me in my face first and my glasses came off and then he stabbed me in my chest by my heart, then he stabbed me in my leg and shoulder,” Grace said.
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
614now.com
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
cwcolumbus.com
Brother, sister targets of separate violent crime at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A brother and sister are sharing their stories after becoming targets of violent gun crime inside a west Columbus apartment complex within weeks of each other. "I didn't think I was going to survive," Dedan Taylor said. "A guy with a ski mask busts the...
Three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle flees the scene following crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Bridge Street and Eighth on a crash that occurred at 1 p.m. today. According to first responders, one person was complaining of knee pain. Another vehicle, law enforcement said, fled the scene traveling down Eastern Avenue....
Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the hand. Reed was shot on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Wedgewood […]
Comments / 0