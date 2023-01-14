ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In Car

It was September in Columbus, Ohio. Summer was moving into fall, and the city still had a warm, sunny start to the month. Suddenly, on a Sunday, around 11:00 pm, residents on Clubhouse Drive heard a violent, blood-curling scream come from a woman along Putter Avenue, on the city's northside. There was a large shrub line blocking their view, so no one could see what was actually occurring. They heard a man's muffled voice say, "shut up" and then "keep him quiet," Ohio Mysteries reports. A woman's voice then said, "don't cry, baby." One neighbor, Leola Corne, still remembered what another neighbor said about the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD searching for Deshler Park robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help while investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on the southeast side of town. Detectives are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing money from a cash register and threatening to shoot an employee of a store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road, near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
GAHANNA, OH
iheart.com

Man Shot, Killed at West Side Grocery Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--A man was shot and killed at a grocery store on Columbus's west side Sunday evening. Police were called to the Kroger in the Consumer Square West shopping center just after 6:30PM, where 26-year-old Paris Royal was found with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to Grant Medical Center, but he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect flees on foot, deputies call for backup in Hocking Co.

LAURELVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Hocking County called for backup after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop. It happened in Laurelville shortly after noon today. According to initial reports, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had stopped an individual and the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled on foot toward the fire department, prompting deputies to request assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard

As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vehicle flees the scene following crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Bridge Street and Eighth on a crash that occurred at 1 p.m. today. According to first responders, one person was complaining of knee pain. Another vehicle, law enforcement said, fled the scene traveling down Eastern Avenue....
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy