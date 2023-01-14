Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
“Always got a smile on his face”: Employees, patrons of Damar Hamlin’s favorite area restaurant keep up with his recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local bar and restaurant, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a regular customer, has been keeping up with the player’s progress. The staff at the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park described Damar Hamlin as humble, down to earth, always having a smile on his face and someone […]
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Bad News for the Bengals This Weekend Against the Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will finally meet one another in a game this season, as they square off at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati on January 2nd was cancelled, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event,...
WLWT 5
Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard
A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
wearebuffalo.net
Terrified Man Gets Home, Finds Kid in Trunk After Buffalo Bills Game
A couple of friends found a kid in their trunk after their hour-long trip home from the Bills game to Amherst. Well, you can't make this stuff up. A couple of friends were at the Buffalo Bills game yesterday. The Bills win. They leave and drive from Orchard Park all the way home to Amherst. It takes them about an hour.
Wife of Bills’ Mitch Morse had one question after his altercation with Dolphins DT
Mitch Morse won on the field on Sunday. His wife, Caitlin, won off of it on social media when she posted about her husband’s kerfuffle with a Miami Dolphins player. During the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 win over the Dolphins, Morse found himself in a shoving match with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Morse went after Wilkins when the Dolphins defensive tackle started shoving quarterback Josh Allen. After the altercation was over, Morse’s wife had one question.
26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design
After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin's injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country
Snow In Forecast For Bills Bengals Game In Buffalo
It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will need to bring their snowsuits to Highmark Stadium on Sunday as snow is in the forecast for the game. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday at 3 pm and looking ahead to the forecast, it looks like snow will be falling around Orchard Park.
nfltraderumors.co
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves
The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return. Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
Buffalo Bills TE Rob Gronkowski? Here’s how close it was to happening
Rob Gronkowski was recently asked which quarterback he would like to be playing with in this year’s playoffs besides the recently eliminated Tom Brady. Gronkowski’s answer, with little hesitation, was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. One reason why Gronkowski may not have wasted any time in his answer is due to the fact that he came close to joining the Bills this season. Shortly after Tom Brady decided to retire (before unretiring) this offseason, Gronkowski said he put some thought into playing for his hometown team while adding that he’s kind of a Bills fan again.
A new mural in Niagara Falls celebrates the Buffalo Bills quarterback
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — All across Western New York murals, posters and signs have been popping up in support of the Buffalo Bills. And now Niagara Falls is getting in on the fun with a special mural celebrating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "King Josh" is on the corner...
Ticket Prices Skyrocket For Bills/Bengals Playoff Game
The Buffalo Bills moved on to the next round of the NFL playoffs and if you want to watch the you can expect to pay. Tickets for the Bills/Bengals game are already on sale and most of the tickets on the secondary market have a high markup over face value.
AFC Championship tickets on sale Wednesday
ATLANTA — The NFL announced Tuesday, it has advised the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to start selling tickets for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta. Season Ticket Members who previously opted-in tickets can start buying tickets Wednesday at 10 a.m. Season Ticket Members will...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Wake Up! Wags: Jersey
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Jersey! Jersey is a 3-year-old husky. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how to bring this furry friend home, click here or view the full segment above.
Buffalo schools holding interviews for subs on Jan. 28
"Come join our team and make a difference every day," BPS wrote.
NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return
The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. ...
