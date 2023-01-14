Rob Gronkowski was recently asked which quarterback he would like to be playing with in this year’s playoffs besides the recently eliminated Tom Brady. Gronkowski’s answer, with little hesitation, was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. One reason why Gronkowski may not have wasted any time in his answer is due to the fact that he came close to joining the Bills this season. Shortly after Tom Brady decided to retire (before unretiring) this offseason, Gronkowski said he put some thought into playing for his hometown team while adding that he’s kind of a Bills fan again.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO