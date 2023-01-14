Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing
UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’
Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. Mone did an interview for NJPW’s YouTube channel, and you can see the highlights below:. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my...
More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW, Bayley, Cody, & More Comment
UPDATE: More reactions have come in following the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe today including from WWE, ROH, AEW, Triple H and more. You can see more posts issuing comments and reactions to Briscoe’s passing below. WWE did not issue a social media message about Briscoe’s passing, but Vic...
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
‘Superstar’ Billy Graham No Longer In The ICU
In a post on Facebook, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s wife Valerie revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer in the ICU. Graham was hospitalized for an infection in his ear and skull, and it was previously noted that he was on dialysis. She wrote: “They...
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
Rest in Honor: Jay Briscoe
I am sitting here, crying, at the absolute fucking tragic news tonight that Jay Briscoe, at only thirty-eight years old, died in a car accident. I won’t sit here and pretend I was some diehard fan of Mark and Jay Briscoe…. I am in shock. I came aboard the...
Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair
Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
Maria Kanellis on Signing With AEW Instead of WWE, Receiving Hate Messages
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW talent Maria Kanellis discussed signing with AEW over WWE last year and more. Below are some highlights:. Maria Kanellis on why she and Mike Bennett signed with WWE: “I think AEW is the best...
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
WWE News: Another PR Team Member Exits Company, The New Day Going to Australia
– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021. As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam...
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.17.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with New Year’s Evil and now all roads lead to Vengeance Day in about two and a half weeks. The show will feature Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller in a cage match but we’re going to need more than that. There is a lot of potential for the rest of the show though and we should hear more this week. Let’s get to it.
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Skye Blue def. Zoey D’Amboise. * The Butcher and The Blade def. Beef...
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale
– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
WWE News: Bayley Teases Confronting The Bella Twins, Rhea Ripley Isn’t Scared of Solo Sikoa, Shane Helms Comments On AEW Dark Wrestler’s Superhero Pose
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley teased a confrontation with The Bella Twins on next week’s 30th anniversary of RAW special. The Bellas beat up Bayley at Wrestlemania 37, but she didn’t have Damage CTRL to back her up then. She wrote: “Damage CTRL can’t wait to...
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Dynamite following Wednesday’s show. The company announced the following first bouts for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. * Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara OR Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti...
