mynewsla.com
LA County COVID-Related Hospitalizations Tumble; 1,400 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, while more than 1,400 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 958 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down sharply from 1,024 that were reported last Saturday, the last day for which figures were previously released. New figures show the number of patients dropped every day since Saturday to reach 958 by Wednesday.
LA Council Approves $50M, Emergency Fund for Mayor’s Homelessness Initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted Wednesday to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion. The funding, which passed by a 13-0 vote, would...
Long Beach Police Find Missing Man, 79, Safe
A 79-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in Long Beach was found safe. Thanh Van Nguyen went missing after last being seen around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Greenbrier Road, between Centralia Street and Harvey Way, according to Long Beach police. LBPD...
Documentary Firm Settles Access Dispute Over Bryant Crash Video
A documentary production company and attorneys for Los Angeles County have settled the firm’s legal efforts to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, it was announced Wednesday. Real World Media LLC...
LA Council Committee Recommends Slate of Permanent Tenant Protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council’s housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday. The council is under pressure to implement protections before the state of emergency due to COVID-19 expires at...
Evening Vigil Held at Lake Elsinore Station for Slain Deputy
At least 150 people crowded the front of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Station Tuesday evening for a vigil for slain Deputy Darnell Calhoun. “In the back of our minds we know that we might not go home,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said. ” It takes a special kind of person to be able to come to work everyday knowing that you could sacrifice your life for someone else and leave your family behind. Darnell was that kind of man who came to work to protect people.”
LA County Captures 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater from Winter Storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with...
LASD Deputy Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The deputy was eastbound on West...
Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach
A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel Over Objections
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council’s planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be located...
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
Woman Hospitalized After Being Injured in Pomona Hit and Run
A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department were called at 11:22 p.m. Monday to an area near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue where they learned the woman was attempting to cross the boulevard when she was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the department’s Traffic Services Bureau.
Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Alhambra
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood
A man found dead in his fire-damaged apartment in East Hollywood was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. Thursday extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Man Wounded in Seal Beach Shooting
A man was in the hospital Tuesday after being shot multiple times near a residential complex in Seal Beach. Seal Beach Police Department officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Monday to 120 Old Ranch Road regarding multiple gunshots outside the gated community and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway
Authorities Tuesday identified a Ventura County man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Calabasas area. The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Monday at Las Virgenes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Raymundo Garcia, 21, of Oxnard died at the scene,...
Family, Officials Call for LAPD Reform After Death of Keenan Anderson
Family members of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him following a traffic collision, gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall Tuesday calling for several LAPD reforms. At the briefing,...
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to just south of...
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
