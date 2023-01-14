Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
mynewsla.com
LA Sees Record Rainfall, With More On The Way
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot. Downtown...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Committee Recommends Slate of Permanent Tenant Protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council’s housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday. The council is under pressure to implement protections before the state of emergency due to COVID-19 expires at...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach
A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to just south of...
mynewsla.com
Evening Vigil Held at Lake Elsinore Station for Slain Deputy
At least 150 people crowded the front of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Station Tuesday evening for a vigil for slain Deputy Darnell Calhoun. “In the back of our minds we know that we might not go home,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said. ” It takes a special kind of person to be able to come to work everyday knowing that you could sacrifice your life for someone else and leave your family behind. Darnell was that kind of man who came to work to protect people.”
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Valencia Found
A 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in Valencia has been found. Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen Sunday around 5:25 p.m. in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department reported...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 63 COVID-Related Deaths Over 4-Day Period
Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Seal Beach Shooting
A man was in the hospital Tuesday after being shot multiple times near a residential complex in Seal Beach. Seal Beach Police Department officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Monday to 120 Old Ranch Road regarding multiple gunshots outside the gated community and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
mynewsla.com
LA County Captures 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater from Winter Storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with...
mynewsla.com
Family, Officials Call for LAPD Reform After Death of Keenan Anderson
Family members of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him following a traffic collision, gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall Tuesday calling for several LAPD reforms. At the briefing,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway
Authorities Tuesday identified a Ventura County man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Calabasas area. The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Monday at Las Virgenes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Raymundo Garcia, 21, of Oxnard died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Police Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover
A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested near Albuquerque, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chappel-Young is believed to have...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Being Injured in Pomona Hit and Run
A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department were called at 11:22 p.m. Monday to an area near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue where they learned the woman was attempting to cross the boulevard when she was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the department’s Traffic Services Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Trespassing Suspect Arrested
The man suspected of repeatedly trespassing homes on Laurel Way and Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills was arrested Wednesday while a female companion was detained. Christopher Turner, 35, was arrested Wednesday afternoon outside a home on Laurel Way, according to Beverly Hills Police Department Capt. Giovanni Trejo, its public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
LA County COVID-Related Hospitalizations Tumble; 1,400 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, while more than 1,400 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 958 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down sharply from 1,024 that were reported last Saturday, the last day for which figures were previously released. New figures show the number of patients dropped every day since Saturday to reach 958 by Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Christmas Tree Catches Fire in West Hills Home
A West Hills home was damaged Sunday evening when the Christmas tree inside caught fire. The fire was reported at 9:29 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Stephen Lane, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. Firefighters entered the home and put out the flames within 22...
