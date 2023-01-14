Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Christina Applegate Calls Out Internet Troll Criticizing Her Appearance at Critics Choice Awards
"What is wrong with people" Christina Applegate just put one of her trolls on blast. The 51-year-old "Dead to Me" star exposed a message she received from a hater who claimed that her appearance as of late was a result of "bad" plastic surgery ... rather than the effects of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
toofab.com
Channing Tatum Takes Lie Detector Test, Admits He 'Didn't Want to Be' In These Two Movies
The actor also shares whether or not he believes he's a better stripper than Joe Manganiello and Jennifer Lopez, or if he could beat George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a dance battle and more. Channing Tatum is the latest celebrity who has been put in the hot seat to...
toofab.com
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'View' Heckler: 'Did You Just Call Me Old Broad?!'
The moderator, however, was "happy about" the title. The audience at "The View" on Wednesday was very excited to see Whoopi Goldberg come out on stage ... but she was caught off guard by something one woman shouted at her when she took her seat. Immediately after sitting down, a...
toofab.com
Marie Osmond Talks 50LB Weight Loss: 'Food is Not My Enemy Anymore'
"My son, the oldest, came on behalf of all the kids. I was getting divorced and he goes, 'Mom, we're gonna lose you. You're gonna die. You need to lose weight.'" Marie Osmond is opening up about a decades long journey to health. While speaking with Fox News Digital, the...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Originally Part of Madonna's Infamous 2003 VMA Performance
Christina, it seems, was a late addition to the mix. One of the most infamous moments in MTV Video Music Awards history almost went down very differently. Jennifer Lopez just confirmed reports she was originally supposed to be part of Madonna's epic "Like a Virgin" performance at the 2003 ceremony, which involved the Queen of Pop locking lips with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pay Tribute to Chicago on 5th Birthday
"I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world." The Kardashians are marking the occasion of Chicago West's 5th birthday with heartfelt tributes to Instagram. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to the social media platform to share a series of photos of the...
toofab.com
Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella, 14, Returns Home From ER After Hemiplegic Migraine Diagnosis
"Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke," Tori explained. Tori Spelling's daughter Stella is on the mend after a scary diagnosis that landed her in the hospital. The 49-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to Instagram to give her followers an...
toofab.com
Channing Tatum Wants to Remake Ghost, Step Into Patrick Swayze Role -- Plus, Gambit Update
Tatum, whose production company has the rights to the film, admits it has a few problematic stereotypes, so there would have to be some changes. If Channing Tatum has his way, he'll soon be wrapping his arm around some stunning Hollywood actress to help her form clay pottery as they film a remake of "Ghost."
toofab.com
Channing Tatum Grilled During Lie Detector Test About Daughter's Beef with Sandra Bullock's Kid
Bullock previously said she frequently ran into Tatum at the principal's office of their kids' school. Channing Tatum is getting candid about the past beef between his and Sandra Bullock's daughters. While taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, the actor recalled how his daughter, Everly, 9, and Bullock's daughter, Laila,...
toofab.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Proudly Supports Michelle Yeoh By Wearing Shirt of Golden Globes Moment
"I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women" Jamie Lee Curtis is proud to be the biggest supporter of her friends' successes. The star became the subject of the internet's latest meme after her intense reaction...
toofab.com
Why Channing Tatum's 'Scary and Terrifying' Split from Jenna Dewan Was 'Exactly What I Needed'
Tatum also opens up about bonding with his daughter and why "relationships are hard" for the man currently dating Zoe Kravitz. Channing Tatum opened up about his love life in a new interview, in which he reflected on his high-profile split from Jenna Dewan, how it impacted his relationship with their daughter Everly and why he sometimes struggles when it comes to dating.
toofab.com
OG Power Rangers Reunite and Suit Up for Netflix's Scripted 30th Anniversary Special
In addition to some "retro Rangers," the special also features an actress playing the daughter of OG Yellow Ranger Trini. It's Morphin' Time again for original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" stars David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones, who are back in their blue and black suits, respectively, for a new 30th anniversary special at Netflix.
toofab.com
The Moment Matt Reeves 'Literally Thought My Career Was Over' Making Cloverfield (Exclusive)
For the film's 15th anniversary, the director also reveals how it changed the trajectory of his career ... and reacts to the two monsters theory!. With massive recent hits like "The Batman," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" under his belt, Matt Reeves may be one of the go-to directors for all things comic book and sci-fi.
Alice, Darling review – Anna Kendrick excels in abusive relationship thriller
Anna Kendrick gives a vehement, self-aware lead performance in this Gaslight-style suspense drama about a young woman trapped in a coercive, abusive relationship from screenwriter Alanna Francis and debut feature director Mary Nighy. There are some edge-of-the-seat moments and interestingly subtle tonal inflexions, though the story spends time on a contrived subplot about a missing girl, time that might have been better devoted to developing the central thriller storyline.
toofab.com
Zachary Levi Asks for Prayers for His Ailing Father: 'He's Not Doin So Hot Right Now'
The "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star tweeted to his fans while sitting in his father's hospital room, updating them on his thyroid cancer. Zachary Levi is staying by his father Darrell Pugh's side amid his bout with thyroid cancer, but keeping in touch with his fans via social media.
toofab.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Pushes Back Against Claims She Was 'Difficult' or a 'Bitch' on Buffy Set
She also says she hopes the show's legacy "hasn't changed" in light of misconduct allegations against creator Joss Whedon. As the titular "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," a lot of responsibility was thrust upon a very young Sarah Michelle Gellar at the time -- responsibility that led to criticism from others on the set.
toofab.com
Brendan Fraser is Now That Much Closer to Winning an Oscar for The Whale
"You, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen." Awards season has kicked off in full force after Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ... and Brendan Fraser is now that much close to Oscar glory. The actor, who has...
toofab.com
AGT All-Stars 5th Judge: Simon's Golden Buzzer Makes No Sense, America's Not Much Better
The third round of auditions features some incredible talent and mind-blowing moments -- but the baffling results don't reflect that at all!. Once again, a slew of "America's Got Talent" acts returned for the "All-Stars" treatment, alongside a handful of competitors from foreign editions. They always seem to come in...
toofab.com
Boy Meets World Star William Daniels Was in an 'Open Marriage,' Per Wife Bonnie Bartlett
The "St. Elsewhere" star, who's been been married to Daniels for 72 years, opened up about it in her new memoir, "Middle of the Rainbow." Who says Hollywood marriages don't last? Actors William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett are celebrating 72 years of marriage this year, though Bartlett admits it hasn't always been easy.
Comments / 1