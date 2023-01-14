ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'View' Heckler: 'Did You Just Call Me Old Broad?!'

The moderator, however, was "happy about" the title. The audience at "The View" on Wednesday was very excited to see Whoopi Goldberg come out on stage ... but she was caught off guard by something one woman shouted at her when she took her seat. Immediately after sitting down, a...
Marie Osmond Talks 50LB Weight Loss: 'Food is Not My Enemy Anymore'

"My son, the oldest, came on behalf of all the kids. I was getting divorced and he goes, 'Mom, we're gonna lose you. You're gonna die. You need to lose weight.'" Marie Osmond is opening up about a decades long journey to health. While speaking with Fox News Digital, the...
Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Originally Part of Madonna's Infamous 2003 VMA Performance

Christina, it seems, was a late addition to the mix. One of the most infamous moments in MTV Video Music Awards history almost went down very differently. Jennifer Lopez just confirmed reports she was originally supposed to be part of Madonna's epic "Like a Virgin" performance at the 2003 ceremony, which involved the Queen of Pop locking lips with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pay Tribute to Chicago on 5th Birthday

"I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world." The Kardashians are marking the occasion of Chicago West's 5th birthday with heartfelt tributes to Instagram. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to the social media platform to share a series of photos of the...
Why Channing Tatum's 'Scary and Terrifying' Split from Jenna Dewan Was 'Exactly What I Needed'

Tatum also opens up about bonding with his daughter and why "relationships are hard" for the man currently dating Zoe Kravitz. Channing Tatum opened up about his love life in a new interview, in which he reflected on his high-profile split from Jenna Dewan, how it impacted his relationship with their daughter Everly and why he sometimes struggles when it comes to dating.
OG Power Rangers Reunite and Suit Up for Netflix's Scripted 30th Anniversary Special

In addition to some "retro Rangers," the special also features an actress playing the daughter of OG Yellow Ranger Trini. It's Morphin' Time again for original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" stars David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones, who are back in their blue and black suits, respectively, for a new 30th anniversary special at Netflix.
The Moment Matt Reeves 'Literally Thought My Career Was Over' Making Cloverfield (Exclusive)

For the film's 15th anniversary, the director also reveals how it changed the trajectory of his career ... and reacts to the two monsters theory!. With massive recent hits like "The Batman," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" under his belt, Matt Reeves may be one of the go-to directors for all things comic book and sci-fi.
Alice, Darling review – Anna Kendrick excels in abusive relationship thriller

Anna Kendrick gives a vehement, self-aware lead performance in this Gaslight-style suspense drama about a young woman trapped in a coercive, abusive relationship from screenwriter Alanna Francis and debut feature director Mary Nighy. There are some edge-of-the-seat moments and interestingly subtle tonal inflexions, though the story spends time on a contrived subplot about a missing girl, time that might have been better devoted to developing the central thriller storyline.
Brendan Fraser is Now That Much Closer to Winning an Oscar for The Whale

"You, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen." Awards season has kicked off in full force after Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ... and Brendan Fraser is now that much close to Oscar glory. The actor, who has...
AGT All-Stars 5th Judge: Simon's Golden Buzzer Makes No Sense, America's Not Much Better

The third round of auditions features some incredible talent and mind-blowing moments -- but the baffling results don't reflect that at all!. Once again, a slew of "America's Got Talent" acts returned for the "All-Stars" treatment, alongside a handful of competitors from foreign editions. They always seem to come in...
Boy Meets World Star William Daniels Was in an 'Open Marriage,' Per Wife Bonnie Bartlett

The "St. Elsewhere" star, who's been been married to Daniels for 72 years, opened up about it in her new memoir, "Middle of the Rainbow." Who says Hollywood marriages don't last? Actors William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett are celebrating 72 years of marriage this year, though Bartlett admits it hasn't always been easy.

