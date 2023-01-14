City of Lakewood announcement. City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The City of Lakewood landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed interior/exterior work and 2nd story addition to the Carriage House associated with the historic Lakewold Gardens property located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on December 14, 2022 from Gerald Eysaman on behalf of Susan Warner, Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.

