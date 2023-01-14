Read full article on original website
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
The Suburban Times
Public Hearing – City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board
City of Lakewood announcement. City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The City of Lakewood landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed interior/exterior work and 2nd story addition to the Carriage House associated with the historic Lakewold Gardens property located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on December 14, 2022 from Gerald Eysaman on behalf of Susan Warner, Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.
theregistryps.com
Hyperion Realty Capital Acquires 125,540 SQFT Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4MM
With several sales transactions already recorded in the past month, Puyallup is continuing its streak of attention from investors as a retail property in the city’s southern end was recently purchased. The Meridian Place Shopping Center traded hands for $29.4 million, or approximately $234 per square foot, according to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
The Suburban Times
St. Frances Cabrini School Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29
Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School. St. Frances Cabrini School students in Lakewood will be involved in special events daily beginning Sunday as part of the nationwide Catholic Schools Week celebration. We actually begin Catholic Schools Week on Sunday with Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Make plans now...
Battered by destructive floods, Grays Harbor bets on a $182M levee
Al’s Humdinger has been a Hoquiam landmark since the 1950s. The burger joint flooded in January 2022 when the Hoquiam River, just behind the building, overflowed its banks. (Genna Martin/Crosscut) Alone and laser-focused on scouring the inside of an oven hood, she heard a knock on the door: A...
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
The Suburban Times
PCTV: Inside Pierce County – Traffic Signals
Pierce County announcement. Have you ever wondered how traffic signals really work? Go behind the scenes at the Pierce County Sewer & Traffic Operations (STOP) Facility to learn about the technology behind the lights and how workers keep our intersections operating dependably and safely–24/7. To report traffic sign or...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles
The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
The Suburban Times
Testing and final touches continue in January
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
theregistryps.com
Two-Tenant 3,816 SQFT Retail Property in Everett Sold for $2.8MM
EVERETT, Wash. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property occupied by Pacific Dental Services and Coldwell Banker in Seattle metro area. The sale price was $2.8 million. Hanley Investment Group has sold over $100 million in retail properties in the Pacific Northwest region in the last four years.
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Loses its Last Bookstore, Left Without a Place to Purchase Books
Where have all the bookstores gone? The last-standing bookstore recently closed in Downtown Bellevue, leaving the area with no other retailers like it. Most recently, Barnes & Noble closed their doors in October 2022 and moved to Crossroads. The bookstore had been open on 106th Avenue Northeast for 29 years.
Collision at Auburn gas station causes fire, damages pumps
AUBURN, Wash. — A car crash at an Auburn gas station caused a fire on Tuesday afternoon. At 4:38 p.m., Valley Regional Fire (VRFA) responded to the scene at 15th Street NE and found a truck and a car on fire under the awning, as well as fuel burning on the ground.
The Suburban Times
Loop Trail Getting a New Crosswalk
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup Loop Trail is a four-mile wonder, wandering through old-growth trees, streams, a community garden, and historic neighborhoods. For the most part, the trail has been Puyallup’s little secret for many years. But in recent years, word has gotten out. It is not uncommon to see visitors and locals enjoying this hiking trail.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (Martin Olmos)
City of Lakewood social media post. Martin Olmos is an outreach coordinator with West Pierce Fire & Rescue and volunteers to support youth. He passed down that spirit to his grown children, who also volunteer. Hear why he believes it’s important to give back in our Lakewood Heroes video series: youtu.be/t_fynLLr394.
The Suburban Times
Horizons Economic Forecast Event to Give Business Insights for 2023
TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s upcoming Horizons Economic Forecast will provide crucial insights for business to make sound decisions in 2023. This event will feature panelists from a wide array of sectors, as well as leading economists who will discuss the local, regional, and national economies. These insights make this an invaluable event for local businesses who want assistance in determining their business outlook for the coming year.
tiremeetsroad.com
Pickup truck driver in Grays Harbor County crashes into ditch, ends up literally parallel parked next to a telephone pole
Be honest, this isn’t what comes to mind when you read ‘parallel parking’. Avalon Towing and Recovery probably asked dispatch to repeat what they meant when they told them a truck was, “parallel to the telephone pole” but, when they arrived on-scene, that’s exactly what they found.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
Chronicle
Lewis County Government Considers Banning TikTok on Its Devices
Lewis County commissioners will on Tuesday consider a resolution “prohibiting the download, use and access of TikTok social media app on Lewis County electronic devices and networks,” according to a meeting agenda. The federal government and 25 states have already instituted similar bans, most recently Kentucky, North Carolina...
