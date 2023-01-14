ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steilacoom, WA

The Suburban Times

Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Public Hearing – City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board

City of Lakewood announcement. City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The City of Lakewood landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed interior/exterior work and 2nd story addition to the Carriage House associated with the historic Lakewold Gardens property located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on December 14, 2022 from Gerald Eysaman on behalf of Susan Warner, Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.
LAKEWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

St. Frances Cabrini School Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School. St. Frances Cabrini School students in Lakewood will be involved in special events daily beginning Sunday as part of the nationwide Catholic Schools Week celebration. We actually begin Catholic Schools Week on Sunday with Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Make plans now...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

PCTV: Inside Pierce County – Traffic Signals

Pierce County announcement. Have you ever wondered how traffic signals really work? Go behind the scenes at the Pierce County Sewer & Traffic Operations (STOP) Facility to learn about the technology behind the lights and how workers keep our intersections operating dependably and safely–24/7. To report traffic sign or...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles

The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Testing and final touches continue in January

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
theregistryps.com

Two-Tenant 3,816 SQFT Retail Property in Everett Sold for $2.8MM

EVERETT, Wash. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property occupied by Pacific Dental Services and Coldwell Banker in Seattle metro area. The sale price was $2.8 million. Hanley Investment Group has sold over $100 million in retail properties in the Pacific Northwest region in the last four years.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Loop Trail Getting a New Crosswalk

City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup Loop Trail is a four-mile wonder, wandering through old-growth trees, streams, a community garden, and historic neighborhoods. For the most part, the trail has been Puyallup’s little secret for many years. But in recent years, word has gotten out. It is not uncommon to see visitors and locals enjoying this hiking trail.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (Martin Olmos)

City of Lakewood social media post. Martin Olmos is an outreach coordinator with West Pierce Fire & Rescue and volunteers to support youth. He passed down that spirit to his grown children, who also volunteer. Hear why he believes it’s important to give back in our Lakewood Heroes video series: youtu.be/t_fynLLr394.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Horizons Economic Forecast Event to Give Business Insights for 2023

TACOMA — The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s upcoming Horizons Economic Forecast will provide crucial insights for business to make sound decisions in 2023. This event will feature panelists from a wide array of sectors, as well as leading economists who will discuss the local, regional, and national economies. These insights make this an invaluable event for local businesses who want assistance in determining their business outlook for the coming year.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Government Considers Banning TikTok on Its Devices

Lewis County commissioners will on Tuesday consider a resolution “prohibiting the download, use and access of TikTok social media app on Lewis County electronic devices and networks,” according to a meeting agenda. The federal government and 25 states have already instituted similar bans, most recently Kentucky, North Carolina...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

