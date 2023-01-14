ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami CB Commit Cormani McClain Appears to Make First Visit in Boulder

By Rowdy Baribeau
In the age of social media, it's hard to keep things on the low, especially if you're the most sought-after remaining athlete in the 2023 class.

Despite seemingly addressing Colorado visit rumors with an Instagram story post with his location being in Tampa, Fla., pictures have since circulated around the internet of Lakeland (Fla.) High School five-star cornerback Cormani McClain 's apparent first visit to Colorado .

Well, the Twitter detectives went to work after images of him in a Colorado uniform were shown on twitter. Even though the athlete wearing the No. 7 jersey has the exact frame of McClain, there were some on social media still skeptic if it was him. That's when the following post came out.

There's no easy way to describe it for the Hurricanes. It almost seems like the writing is on the wall. Reportedly, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and staff made a trip to Lakeland only to find out McClain was already heading to Colorado on a visit.

Now that the pictures have made their way onto the internet and his location post has seemingly been debunked, all of the college football recruiting world believes McClain is Colorado-bound. If he sticks by his timeline of an announcement tomorrow, it would likely be the announcement that effectively ends his recruiting story.

All signs seem to point to Boulder at this point in the process. It's worth noting that whatever McClain announces tomorrow, if he does, would be non-binding. Meaning, he cannot sign until his letter of intent until Feb. 1. But, it would still likely end the recruiting saga, at least on Miami's end.

If McClain flips his commitment to Colorado, expect Miami to turn up the heat on Georgia transfer cornerback and Jacksonville native Jaheim Singletary, who was one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 cycle.

