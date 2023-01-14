Read full article on original website
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Icon and Photographer, Dead at 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at age 95 Gina Lollobrigida, an award-winning Italian actress and one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died. The movie star, who worked with Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson in the 1950s and 1960s, died in Rome on Monday, her agent confirmed to the Associated Press. In September, she had leg surgery after suffering a fall, the outlet said. She was...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Sean Penn and Robin Wright were married from 1996 until they divorced in 2010 Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together. Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator. The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together. Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'
"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up to Lance Bass About 5-Year Fertility Journey with Husband
Jonathan Knight and Lance Bass both talked about their respective fertility journeys with their husbands on Bass' new podcast Jonathan Knight is opening up about his journey to start a family. Appearing on fellow boybander Lance Bass' new podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, the New Kids on the Block singer conversed with the host about trying to start families as gay men. Knight, 54, revealed that he and husband Harley Rodriguez have previously made attempts at growing their family. "We tried it. We went through the journey for about five...
'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'
Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their bundle of joy!. The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Our...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa spent some quality time with Selling Sunset co-star Bre Tiesi's 6-month-old son Legendary, whom she shares with Nick Cannon Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to be a mom! The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, decided to get some hands-on baby time with co-star Bre Tiesi's 6-month-old son Legendary over the weekend. Sharing a photo and a video on Instagram Sunday, Heather wears a blue knit sweater dress as she holds the infant, whom Tiesi shares with Nick Cannon. In the video,...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Sterling Skye is already practicing her parenting skills. On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her 22-month-old daughter playing mom to her baby doll. Sterling, who wears a pair of tan and white checked pants and a white tee, sweetly cradles her...
People
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
Jonathan Scott is showering Zooey Deschanel with all the birthday love. On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his girlfriend of over three years. In an adorable slideshow video, he posted a glimpse of their memories together. From smiling in front of...
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
The lineup is in for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees!. Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will all be inducted into the prestigious institution during a gala in June. "The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs...
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Applegate announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year Christina Applegate is clapping back against hate comments about her looks. The Dead to Me actress, 51, said she reached out to someone on social media who commented on a recent PEOPLE article about her and her daughter at the Critics Choice Awards and received a startling message in response. "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from...
Jennifer Coolidge shows off killer curves in sheer dress at Shotgun Wedding premiere
Coolidge - who is fresh off a Critics' Choice Awards win - joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
NKOTB's Jonathan Knight Says He Was Told Not to Come Out or His Career Would Be 'Over': 'So Much Pressure'
The singer said the process of coming out publicly was "horrible," but he has since found happiness with husband Harley Rodriguez Jonathan Knight is reflecting on the ways in which he felt immense "pressure" to stay in the closet while at the height of his New Kids on the Block fame. The singer, 54, opened up about his experiences being a young gay star on the Frosted Tips with Lance Bass podcast, and said he was told by his manager that revealing his sexuality would have a negative impact on his career. "CBS...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
More than 25 years after Sarah Michelle Gellar landed her signature role playing Buffy Summers on Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the actress has complicated feelings about her seven seasons on the show. In fact, Gellar doesn't think she'll ever tell the "full story" of the toxic environment Whedon...
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday: 'Such a Milestone'
"We have literally grown up together," the former Teen Mom star, 30, said of her 13-year-old son Kailyn Lowry's oldest is celebrating a major milestone. The former Teen Mom star's son Isaac turns 13 on Wednesday, with the mom of four sharing a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her not-so-little boy. Alongside a video showing off Isaac's blue and white birthday bash — which the podcaster later revealed was kept to just their household as they dealt with a stomach bug going around — the 30-year-old celebrated Isaac as a...
