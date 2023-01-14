ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Miller’s 31 points, 7 3s lead No. 4 Alabama past LSU 106-66

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller finished with 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 106-66 victory over LSU on Saturday in the most lopsided meeting in series history.

Miller, the nation’s top scoring freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, matched LSU’s 22 first-half points by himself for the streaking Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

Alabama’s sixth straight win was all but locked up well before that first trip back to the locker room against the slumping Tigers (12-5, 1-4) in what turned into the biggest mismatch of the series’ 189-game history.

It was 59-22 by halftime, only one point shy of the previous biggest Alabama-LSU margin. The Tide won 113-75 during the 1975-76 season.

Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly each scored 12 points for Alabama. Quinerly made 4 of 8 3s. Nick Pringle added 10 points.

Miller also had nine rebounds.

LSU’s KJ Williams, whose 18.5-point average trailed only Miller in the SEC, scored 10. He picked up his fourth foul with 17 minutes to play and was 4-of-12 shooting.

Miller increased his scoring lead by making 11 of 16 shots and 7 of 11 3s, matching a season-high he had already shared with Sears. He headed to the bench with 8 minutes left.

At one point, Miller was outscoring LSU 22-14 after producing 10 straight Alabama points.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Got off to a horrible start in its first four-game regular season stretch against ranked SEC teams since Pete Maravich’s sophomore season (1967-68). Made just 18 of 61 shots (30%) in the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss.

Alabama: Maybe the hottest team in the land. The Tide are 5-0 in the SEC for the second time since 1987, also managing it in 2020-21. Every win during the current streak has come by double digits, including Wednesday night’s 84-69 win over No. 15 Arkansas.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts No. 21 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Alabama visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

