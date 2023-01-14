A Gowanda man has been charged with DWI and 2nd-degree vehicular assault after an investigation into a two-vehicle crash involving serious injury in Jamestown on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to the intersection of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street shortly after 12:30 PM and called for emergency medical attention for the injured driver, who was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for more extensive treatment. Officers say 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka was allegedly driving his vehicle while intoxicated, and a breath test revealed his BAC to be nearly twice the legal limit. Police add that a follow-up with the injured driver revealed that she needed to be taken to another hospital due to potentially life-threatening injuries. Kruszka is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on the charges.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO