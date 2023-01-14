Read full article on original website
Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident. The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary […]
erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan
A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
chautauquatoday.com
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
informnny.com
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Charged After Falsely Reporting A Man With A Gun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 40-year-old Jamestown man was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident after he allegedly entered the CVS in Brooklyn Square in Jamestown on Monday and claimed someone had threatened to shoot him in the parking lot. Kenneth Mosley, Sr. stated that this suspect...
Jamestown Police searching for missing 16-year-old
The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
venangoextra.com
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested for Falsely Reporting Person With Gun Outside CVS
A Jamestown man was arrested for falsely saying someone had a gun outside the Brooklyn Square CVS that led to the store being locked down. Jamestown Police report they responded to CVS on South Main Street yesterday to a report of a person with a gun. CVS staff had locked...
Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park
Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
wnynewsnow.com
“Nunchucks,” Drugs Allegedly Recovered In Falconer Man’s Vehicle
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) — A Falconer man faces charges after he was allegedly found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with a controlled substance and Chuka Sticks, commonly known as “nunchucks”, in the car with him. Robert Kendrick, Jr., 40-years-old, was arrested after the...
Woman seriously injured in two-car accident, man faces DWI, vehicle assault charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Gowanda man is facing multiple charges after a two-car motor vehicle accident that left one driver injured. At approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street where, they say, a two-car motor vehicle accident was reported with injuries. Police say […]
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI after Machias crash
Salamanca man arrested for DWI after Machias crash. On January 15, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Blake C. Spruce, 29, of Salamanca, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a one-vehicle accident at State Route 16 and State Route 242 in the town of Machias observed Spruce exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Spruce was then arrested and transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man sentenced to 17 years to life for raping teenage girl
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – Christopher L. Wilmet, 34, was sentenced in Livingston County Court as a persistent felony offender, to 17 years to life in in prison. Wilmet was convicted after a September 2022 jury trial of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. The sentence of 17 years was for the rape conviction, with a concurrent one year sentence imposed on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
WGRZ TV
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
chautauquatoday.com
Gowanda Man Charged with Vehicular Assault, DWI in Jamestown Crash
A Gowanda man has been charged with DWI and 2nd-degree vehicular assault after an investigation into a two-vehicle crash involving serious injury in Jamestown on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to the intersection of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street shortly after 12:30 PM and called for emergency medical attention for the injured driver, who was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for more extensive treatment. Officers say 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka was allegedly driving his vehicle while intoxicated, and a breath test revealed his BAC to be nearly twice the legal limit. Police add that a follow-up with the injured driver revealed that she needed to be taken to another hospital due to potentially life-threatening injuries. Kruszka is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on the charges.
Two arrested for driving violations at court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were arrested in Ashville, New York, for alleged driving violations while they were attending a court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders. On Jan. 11, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was hosting a victim impact panel meeting in Ashville. The meetings are mandated for defendants who have been charged with driving while intoxicated […]
