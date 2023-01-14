ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Create a Family Handbook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is important to enjoy your home and your time with your children; however,. life is messy, and can be chaotic especially in an emergency. Embrace your life and home for the stage you are currently in and to keep things moving smoothly create a Family handbook. Laurie Martin from Simplicity organizers has more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Moped rider killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

