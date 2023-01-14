Read full article on original website
Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
Dog who lost leg to cancer gets a prosthetic leg thanks to clever high schoolers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the mom of Bentley, a jolly golden retriever, got him as a puppy, she knew she had a best friend forever. "I can't imagine my life without him," Ashley Liberto, Bentley's mom, said. But in 2022, then 8 years old, Bentley didn't seem to be...
South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
Create a Family Handbook
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is important to enjoy your home and your time with your children; however,. life is messy, and can be chaotic especially in an emergency. Embrace your life and home for the stage you are currently in and to keep things moving smoothly create a Family handbook. Laurie Martin from Simplicity organizers has more.
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
Moped rider killed in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
Juvenile shot while attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bullet grazed a juvenile on Wednesday after they were attempting to steal a vehicle, police said Wednesday. The incident happened on Southwold Drive near Nations Ford Road on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
Senior residents hoping to salvage belongings left behind in flooded apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three weeks after more than 80 elderly residents were displaced from Magnolia Senior Apartments, they’ll finally get to go inside their homes to get their belongings. Residents have been pleading to get inside their homes here for weeks, but management said it wasn’t safe to...
'We're excited to bring some new life into it' | New projects reinventing Rock Hill's old textile mill corridor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Power House, a former power plant used to supply power to 2.5 million square feet around the university center of Rock Hill, is set to open its luxury apartments, food hall, Middle James Brewery and event space this March. Part of the Sherbert Group,...
Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
19 affordable housing projects awarded $40M from Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved giving nearly $40 million from the American Rescue Plan to 19 different affordable housing projects in the area. The federal funds will go toward building new affordable units and preserving existing ones. "We had to make some...
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
'Ignite that passion for thinking outside the box' | Discovery Place Science launches STEM initiative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discovery Place Science kicks off its new ‘maker series’ this weekend. It is a six-week program with the goal of inspiring a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering, or math fields. Amanda Bottoms, the manager of Discovery Place’s Youth Development department, says their team...
Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
What you need to know about Mecklenburg County's enhanced recycling program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's full-service recycling centers are now accepting a much longer list of materials that can be safely recycled. The county's enhanced recycling program includes items such as hard and soft back books, textiles such as clothing and shoes, shredded paper and white rigid foam. For...
Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
