Kansas State was, like Saturdays opponent Iowa State, not expected to be a factor in the Big 12 title race coming into the season. And like Iowa State, they've proven far more competitive than they were given credit for after a hot start to league play. K-State is coming off their first loss of league play against TCU, 14 point loss on the road after a 4-0 start. That 4-0 start included hanging 116 on Texas in Austin, and 97 on Baylor in Waco. Those are incredible offensive numbers, but it’s worth noting that Texas still put up 103 while Baylor scored 95, so while K-State was scoring at will, their opponents were too.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO