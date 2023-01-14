Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About Florida Rep’s Advice to Buy Chickens, Not EggsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals-Ravens Playoff Broadcast Sets Ratings Milestone
CINCINNATI — NBC garnered it's largest Sunday audience this season during the Bengals 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. The game averaged 28.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday primetime show on any network since last year's Super Bowl. The game closed a out a banner ratings weekend...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
When Saquon Barkley Passed the Torch to Miles Sanders at Penn State
On Saturday night in Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders meet in the NFC Divisional Round, the epic next stage of their NFL careers. Barkley and Sanders, Pro Bowl running backs for the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, combined for more than 2,500 yards rushing in seasons that represented a renaissance (Barkley) and a breakthrough (Sanders).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling
Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LaMelo Ball Injured at Houston
LaMelo Ball left tonight's game against Houston after an apparent leg injury. Ball jumped for a rebound alongside teammate PJ Washington, and Washington landed on Ball's left leg and appeared to turn his ankle. The Hornets' third year guard limped to the bench and eventually was carried to the locker room by the training staff.
Comments / 0