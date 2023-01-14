ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals-Ravens Playoff Broadcast Sets Ratings Milestone

CINCINNATI — NBC garnered it's largest Sunday audience this season during the Bengals 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. The game averaged 28.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday primetime show on any network since last year's Super Bowl. The game closed a out a banner ratings weekend...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

When Saquon Barkley Passed the Torch to Miles Sanders at Penn State

On Saturday night in Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders meet in the NFC Divisional Round, the epic next stage of their NFL careers. Barkley and Sanders, Pro Bowl running backs for the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, combined for more than 2,500 yards rushing in seasons that represented a renaissance (Barkley) and a breakthrough (Sanders).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
OHIO STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling

Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LaMelo Ball Injured at Houston

LaMelo Ball left tonight's game against Houston after an apparent leg injury. Ball jumped for a rebound alongside teammate PJ Washington, and Washington landed on Ball's left leg and appeared to turn his ankle. The Hornets' third year guard limped to the bench and eventually was carried to the locker room by the training staff.
WASHINGTON STATE

