Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll “pretty fired up” with how draft sets up for Seahawks
The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but the team’s positioning for the upcoming draft helps cushion the blow. Seattle outperformed expectations this season and they have a bounty of picks to use to keep improving. They have multiple first- and second-round picks, including the fifth overall pick, as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that he and General Manager John Schneider are excited about what those selections can mean for the team.
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
NFL World Reacts To The Pat Shurmur Announcement
Earlier this offseason the Washington Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Over the past few days, the team has interviewed several candidates. However, the latest candidate is making headlines so far this afternoon. The team announced this afternoon that they interviewed ...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
Jim Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns finalized the hiring of Schwartz this morning, according to multiple reports. Cleveland began its defensive coordinator search a week ago after firing Joe Woods. In addition to Schwartz, the candidates were Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined a chance to interview.
NBC Sports
Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff
Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots request to interview Keenan McCardell for OC job
The New England Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator has taken them to the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots have requested to interview Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their open OC job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. McCardell played four seasons (1992 through 1995) for Bill Belichick when...
NBC Sports
Perry: Are Patriots righting a wrong by giving Nick Caley an interview?
The Patriots had an opportunity last offseason to do what they have normally done when it comes to filling top assistant vacancies: promote from within. After years in Foxboro, Josh McDaniels stepped into the role of top offensive assistant when Charlie Weis left for Notre Dame. Bill O'Brien was in New England for four years before he took over for McDaniels.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski gives depressing take on playing for Patriots
They say "winning cures everything," but that wasn't exactly the case during Rob Gronkowski's time with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski spent nine seasons playing for Bill Belichick. While that resulted in three Super Bowl titles, it wasn't always an enjoyable experience for the future Hall-of-Fame tight end. Even during those successful seasons.
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Patriots OT interviewing for offensive coordinator job
The New England Patriots reportedly have added another one of their former players to their list of offensive coordinator candidates. Adrian Klemm, a former Patriots offensive tackle, is interviewing for the team's OC position according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Klemm was the first-ever Pats draft pick under Bill Belichick, who selected him in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0