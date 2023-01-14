ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Seasonal temps for rest of MLK weekend ahead of storms

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2UPK_0kF6NtMv00

It will be a warmer day Sunday and temperatures will continue increasing until the end of the week.

It’s expected to be about 10 degrees warmer Sunday than it was Saturday and the wind chill will have subsided. Regardless, it will be a chilly morning at 29 degrees by sunrise. Rapidly increasing temperatures mean it will get to the mid-40s by noon.

Most of the day will be sunny, with a few clouds trickling in around the early afternoon. Overall, temperatures will be comfortable if you layer a bit.

“By Sunday afternoon, we’ll have some sunshine returning, with highs back to our seasonal levels,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

It will surely be seasonal. Highs Sunday will be 55 degrees in the metro. The average for this time of year is 54.

Temperatures will drop again overnight into the high 20s and low 30s, only to set us up for an even warmer Monday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be dry and perfect for any outdoor events, family get-togethers and other celebrations.

Before the Monday holiday, President Joe Biden will be speaking at Ebenezer Baptist Church during the regular Sunday morning services. Biden said his speech will challenge Americans to consider whether the vision of a “Beloved Community” that King so often spoke about is being upheld.

Biden speech at Ebenezer to bring focus to King’s legacy, likely to president’s as well

Since Jan. 5, the King Center has been holding events in observance of MLK Day. On Monday, the Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. CEO of the King Center, Bernice King, and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, will be speaking.

At the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, several activities have been ongoing since Saturday in relation to King’s legacy. The center opened its newest exhibition of items from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection called “Now is the Time,” which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The exhibit attempts to transport viewers back to Aug. 28, 1963, when more than 200,000 people from varying backgrounds and from all over the nation gathered on the National Mall and demanded civil and economic rights.

By the time residents return to work after the long weekend, rain is expected to be back.

“Tuesday will be our next chance of rain and then we’ll also see more rain coming in as we get into the day on Wednesday,” Deon said.

Even with the rain, highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s and it will continue getting warmer until about Friday. Some thunderstorms are expected Thursday and we could continue seeing rain into next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRChL_0kF6NtMv00

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page .

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Malek Sherif

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
CBS42.com

Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday

An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Denver

Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
DENVER, CO
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
90K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy