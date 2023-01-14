Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
Is this why Michigan football co-OC Matt Weiss is under investigation?
Reports indicated on Tuesday evening that Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is under investigation for what campus police are calling ‘computer crimes.’ But with that being a vague term, it’s left little explanation as to what he is being investigated about from a public standpoint.
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
247Sports
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
ClutchPoints
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Ohio State Football Has 4-Word Message For CJ Stroud
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it official on Monday morning. He officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft since Monday was the deadline for any player to do it. After he put out a statement thanking everyone for their support, Ohio State's official Twitter account for ...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Booster Drama
One of Ohio State's top boosters found himself in the doghouse of many Buckeyes fans on Monday. Real estate mogul Brian Schottenstein, the co-founder of The Foundation, Ohio State's top NIL collective, tweeted Monday morning that he had some "big news" forthcoming. With rumors swirling ...
ClutchPoints
Michigan’s Kris Jenkins, potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, makes shocking decision
Kris Jenkins, a potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, has made a shocking decision, opting to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program for the 2023 season. Jenkins revealed his decision in a Twitter post. The Michigan football defensive lineman said the following in a statement, “It has been my goal,...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition
Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ClutchPoints
Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish. Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when […] The post Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Camron Johnson, former Pac-12 and SEC WR, announces Big Ten commitment
Camron Johnson, a former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver, has announced a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Johnson is headed to Northwestern. Johnson began his college career at Vanderbilt, where he played 4 years. He spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Comments / 0