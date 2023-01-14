ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Brown scores 23 as Louisiana slips past South Alabama 79-76

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 23 points as Louisiana beat South Alabama 79-76 on Saturday.

Brown added eight rebounds and six assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. had 19 points, while Joe Charles scored 13 with seven boards.

Isaiah Moore finished with 21 points, six assists and three steals for the Jaguars (8-10, 2-4). Marshall Kearing added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Judah Brown scored 12.

Both teams next play Thursday. Louisiana visits Arkansas State while South Alabama visits Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

