OKLAHOMA CITY -- Andrew Nembhard sat in front of his locker room stall and answered the questions politely, but softly and in as few words as possible, as if he didn't want any of his teammates hear him say something positive about himself. Nembhard may be a rookie, but it didn't take veteran's read of the Pacers' locker room to know that this was not the night to be talking about progress. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO