Delta extends its Airbus A220 order with another 12 aircraft
Delta Air Lines seems to be in love with the Airbus A220, with the airline putting in another follow-on order for the type. Delta Airbus A220 approaching Chicago O’Hare – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline has firmed up an order for 12 A220-300 aircraft, bringing the...
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
United Airlines Updates Onboard Allergen Policy
United Airlines is updating its onboard allergen policy, offering specific guidance to flight attendants on how to handle passengers who claim to have a severe allergy. Onboard Allergen Policy Details How United Airlines Handles Passengers With Severe Allergies. In a memo reviewed by Live and Let’s Fly, United lays out...
52 Places To Go In 2023, iPhone Hack Will Help You Sleep Better On Vacation, These Airlines Will Give Miles If Bags Aren’t On Carousel Quickly & More- Travel News!
T+L says This Built-In iPhone Hack Will Help You Sleep Better On Vacation. AFAR reports These Airlines Will Give You Miles If Your Bag Isn’t On Carousel Quickly. Fodor’s wonders Should You Cancel Vacation To Area Impacted By Natural Disaster?. Smarter Travel tells us about The 9 Snowiest...
COVID-hit Chinese factories eye gradual recovery after Lunar New Year break
SHENZHEN, China, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Christian Gassner, whose furniture components factory in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen had a dismal end of 2022 amid COVID-19 outbreaks, is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: The Pax Who Fixes Lounges’ Broken Pancake Machines
Facebook is chock full of niche groups. Sometimes they’re for serious reasons, like support groups for people who all have the same rare disease, or adopted folks who are looking for their birth families (or vice versa). But then there are the more fun groups, like the ones for people who own those 12-foot tall skeletons you see at Halloween (and beyond!), or for those who love chocolate.
At Lunar New Year, desserts can be customary or 'cute-ified'
Every Lunar New Year without fail, Kat Lieu's mother would make her steamed nian gao, which is a sweet rice — or mochi — cake. It was a tasty tradition of having dessert for breakfast. The Seattle-based author of the “Modern Asian Baking at Home” cookbook and founder...
Review: Most Expensive Donuts Ever At Wildair NYC, Win A Trip To The 2024 Grammy Awards In LA, Win A 5 Night Stay In Belize & More- The Rehash!
Over the past few weeks I booked flights for a bunch of upcoming trips. I’m now on the lookout for a deal or rewards flight for Spring Break. I have some destinations in mind that I’d love to visit but if no deal materializes, we might end up taking a roadtrip.
Virgin Atlantic Slapped With $1.05 Million Fine by U.S. Authorities For Flying Over Iraq
Virgin Atlantic has been slapped with a $1.05 million fine by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) after the airline was found to have flown over Iraq on numerous occasions in violation of a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) that designated Iraqi airspace as out of bounds. The DOT said...
United Airlines Opens $32 Million Flight Attendant Training Center That Will Handle 600 Crew Members Per Month
United Airlines has just opened an expanded flight attendant training center in Houston at a cost of $32 million and which will be capable of handling 600 flight attendants per month. The centerpiece of the 56,000 sq. ft. facility is a 125,000-gallon pool that has a mock aircraft fuselage so...
