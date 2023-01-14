Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Taco Bell opens on East Tennessee State University campus
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Taco Bell has opened on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Officials said the restaurant is open in the D.P. Culp Student Center. Additionally, the community is invited to a grand opening that is scheduled for noon on Friday, Jan. 20, on the first floor of the center.
wcyb.com
Hands-on learning: Kingsport Fire Department participating in technical rescue trainings
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Swift water rescue, structural collapse, trench rescue and rope awareness operations, are just some of the skills a local team of firefighters will be brushing up on. Members of the Kingsport Fire Department Technical Rescue Team are getting a hands-on learning experience. "We've started technical...
wcyb.com
King women's wrestling building a dynasty in East Tennessee
The King University women's wrestling program has become the queens of the mat in a short time. The school recently won its sixth national championship in just 12 seasons of existence. So how did this small school in Bristol become such a wrestling powerhouse? They will tell you the formula...
wcyb.com
Kingsport parents to learn more about Third Grade Retention Law
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Parents of young Kingsport students will have the chance to learn more about a new law that could prevent their child from moving to the next grade. On Tuesday, Kingsport City Schools is hosting a virtual parent meeting focused on the Third Grade Retention Law.
wcyb.com
Open house set for downtown community mobility plan in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — An open house has been scheduled to help Elizabethton officials identify transportation and mobility needs in the downtown area. The event will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Coffee Company on 444 E Elk Avenue on January 24. Officials said Elizabethton’s...
wcyb.com
Neighborhood Commission working to improve quality of life for all in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Improving all of Kingsport's neighborhoods and the quality of life for everyone who lives in them -- is the goal of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. One way the Neighborhood Commission hopes to accomplish this goal, is by hearing from you. A series of meetings are...
wcyb.com
Milligan University remembers Martin Luther King, Jr. through day of service
Milligan University students joined in a series of service projects and educational events for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. About a hundred students volunteered at organizations across the region, including packing boxes of food for people in Haiti. "It's really rewarding to be able to spend it doing something...
wcyb.com
Pins and Friends duckpin bowling alley holds grand opening ceremony in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Pins and Friends duckpin bowling alley held its grand opening ceremony in Bristol, Tennessee, Friday. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman previously told News 5 he and his partner have working on the project...
wcyb.com
Mayor Shull: "Kingsport moving forward" as Domtar resumes operations
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Operations have started again at the Domtar Kingsport Mill, after sitting idle for nearly three years. This, after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. A Domtar spokesperson told News 5, there are 180 employees at Domtar's...
wcyb.com
Kingsport and TDOT partner to conduct survey of John B. Denis and Stone Drive interchange
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport and TDOT are partnering to conduct a study of the interchange of John B. Denis Highway and Stone Drive. Kingsport officials say they're looking at traffic and transportation areas. They'll be monitoring traffic signal timing, traffic volume county and accident data....
wcyb.com
Walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place in downtown Bristol Monday. Several people gathered at Cumberland Square Park to participate on MLK Day. Folks learned more about each other and MLK's work, including his work on civil rights. "Here's a chance...
wcyb.com
Cracking down on speeding: cameras could be coming to Bristol, Virginia school zones
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Cracking down on speeding in high traffic areas, like Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, near Stonewall Jackson Elementary and Virginia Middle School, may soon become easier. Speed cameras could be coming to school zones in Bristol, Virginia. During a recent city council meeting, Bristol, Virginia...
wcyb.com
UVA Wise sweeps Emory & Henry
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Luke Lawson had 36 and Bradley Dean added 28 as the Highland Cavaliers broke the century mark in a win over rivals Emory & Henry. Gabe Brown led the Waps with 25. The Wise men improve to 10-7 on the year. They travel to Limestone...
wcyb.com
Dispatcher and deputy sheriff help save woman's life in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Russell County 911 dispatcher and a deputy sheriff helped save the life of a woman this week, according to the Russell County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a call came from the Honaker area regarding a 33-year-old woman who was unresponsive. Dispatcher Nicola Phillips...
wcyb.com
$1M coming to Dickenson Co. in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $1 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants are coming to Dickenson County. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, an industrial site will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is completed at the Red Onion Industrial Site. An AMLER grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work to help recruit new business to Dickenson County.
wcyb.com
Man charged with attempted murder following November shooting in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred in November, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Micah Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged following the shooting that occurred on November 9, according to police. Police said the...
wcyb.com
Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
wcyb.com
Man arrested after bullet comes close to striking baby in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested early Tuesday after a bullet "came within close proximity" to a 9-month-old baby who was sleeping in a crib, according to police. Officers responded to Regency Square shortly after midnight and came in contact with Remington Tritt. "Tritt...
wcyb.com
WANTED: Police searching for Johnson City armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded...
wcyb.com
Police searching for person of interest considered armed and dangerous
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after an alleged shooting late Wednesday night. According to police, officers were called to a home on Deck Lane in Blountville. At this time, there is an active investigation and officers are attempting to locate and speak to...
Comments / 0