Gray, TN

Taco Bell opens on East Tennessee State University campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Taco Bell has opened on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Officials said the restaurant is open in the D.P. Culp Student Center. Additionally, the community is invited to a grand opening that is scheduled for noon on Friday, Jan. 20, on the first floor of the center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
King women's wrestling building a dynasty in East Tennessee

The King University women's wrestling program has become the queens of the mat in a short time. The school recently won its sixth national championship in just 12 seasons of existence. So how did this small school in Bristol become such a wrestling powerhouse? They will tell you the formula...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport parents to learn more about Third Grade Retention Law

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Parents of young Kingsport students will have the chance to learn more about a new law that could prevent their child from moving to the next grade. On Tuesday, Kingsport City Schools is hosting a virtual parent meeting focused on the Third Grade Retention Law.
KINGSPORT, TN
Open house set for downtown community mobility plan in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — An open house has been scheduled to help Elizabethton officials identify transportation and mobility needs in the downtown area. The event will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Coffee Company on 444 E Elk Avenue on January 24. Officials said Elizabethton’s...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Mayor Shull: "Kingsport moving forward" as Domtar resumes operations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Operations have started again at the Domtar Kingsport Mill, after sitting idle for nearly three years. This, after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. A Domtar spokesperson told News 5, there are 180 employees at Domtar's...
KINGSPORT, TN
Walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place in downtown Bristol Monday. Several people gathered at Cumberland Square Park to participate on MLK Day. Folks learned more about each other and MLK's work, including his work on civil rights. "Here's a chance...
BRISTOL, VA
UVA Wise sweeps Emory & Henry

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Luke Lawson had 36 and Bradley Dean added 28 as the Highland Cavaliers broke the century mark in a win over rivals Emory & Henry. Gabe Brown led the Waps with 25. The Wise men improve to 10-7 on the year. They travel to Limestone...
WISE, VA
$1M coming to Dickenson Co. in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $1 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants are coming to Dickenson County. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, an industrial site will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is completed at the Red Onion Industrial Site. An AMLER grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work to help recruit new business to Dickenson County.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
ABINGDON, VA
WANTED: Police searching for Johnson City armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Police searching for person of interest considered armed and dangerous

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after an alleged shooting late Wednesday night. According to police, officers were called to a home on Deck Lane in Blountville. At this time, there is an active investigation and officers are attempting to locate and speak to...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

